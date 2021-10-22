iQuanti Wins at IPMA 2021 for Best Paid Search Campaign

"iQuanti delivered good results at a very difficult time with smart improvements across the user journey." - IPMA 2021 Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized on a global platform like the IPMA," said Vish Sastry Rachakonda (CEO, iQuanti). "The award is a testament to our relentless focus on driving results for our clients."

Sreekant Lanka (SVP Digital Solutions, iQuanti) added "This is a recognition of the depth of our work with our clients in a very competitive search landscape. Our paid search program is based on the fundamental understanding of the search auction and layering it with audience and automation."

iQuanti has found success in creating winning results for its clients over the years through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs with deep data and insights.

About iQuanti

Founded in 2008, iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands through a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise, and proprietary product offerings. iQuanti was featured in Inc 5000. list for the seventh time in 2021. iQuanti has 400+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore and Singapore. Learn more at iQuanti.com.

About IPMA

PerformanceIN, a leading global performance marketing publication has been celebrating excellence in performance marketing by hosting the industry's annual awards for over 15 years. More here: performancemarketingawards.com

