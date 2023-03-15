IR Enables Cloud Migration for 18,000 Contact Center Agents

IR's customized solution ensures a high-quality experience as the customer migrates from legacy to new platforms.

SYDNEY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), a leading global performance management and analytics provider, announced enhanced support for a Fortune 100 health insurance company transitioning its contact center to the Genesys cloud environment. The customized solution will monitor their on-premises and cloud ecosystems.

"Our team at IR jumped on the opportunity to tailor a solution for this long-standing customer as they transition to the cloud. With deep domain expertise in correlation and multi-vendor capabilities and previous experience in this space, we emerged as the ideal choice for the customer to continue to partner with," said Rodney Foreman, Senior Vice President - Americas, IR.

IR has worked with this customer on the IR Collaborate suite of solutions for the enterprise and contact center. Given the migration to a cloud environment, IR can provide continuous service on their legacy platform and the new Genesys cloud environment. The enhanced functionality of IR Collaborate delivers end-to-end visibility on key success metrics for 18,000 contact center agents, including call drops, voice quality, call recording and immediate troubleshooting.

IR's solution can provide detailed analytics for the existing contact center and tailor reporting as business needs evolve during the transition. As a result, the customer gains visibility of rich data sets to make better business decisions during the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) journey.

IR focuses on giving customers the technology they need to ensure they can resolve complexity and ascertain developments in their business processes as quickly as possible. IR's performance monitoring solutions can be deployed rapidly and easily on-premises, cloud or hybrid. Customers benefit from ongoing proactive visibility, alerts and deep troubleshooting capabilities.

SOURCE IR