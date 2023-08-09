IRA Capital Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County

IRA Capital

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRA Capital ("IRA"), a leading Southern-California based private equity firm, was recently named by The Orange County Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work. 

Organized by Workforce Research Group, the 2023 Best Places to Work in Orange County program identifies and celebrates the region's top employers, highlighting those companies that foster an outstanding work culture, prioritize employee well-being, and offer attractive benefits. This recognition signifies IRA Capital's ongoing efforts to create a workplace where employees can thrive, achieve their full potential, and enjoy a fulfilling professional journey.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County," said Amer Malas, Managing Partner. "At IRA, our team is our greatest asset and the foundation of our success. This honor reflects our dedication to cultivating an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work. Our company culture places great emphasis on encouraging collaboration, innovation, and personal development. We will always continue to prioritize the well-being and growth of our employees along with a healthy work/life balance." 

IRA Capital is a Southern-California based private equity firm founded in 2010 by partners Amer Kasm, Samir Patel, Jay Gangwal, Amer Malas, and Mohannad Malas. IRA invests capital for its own account and on behalf of its co-investment partners, which include pension funds, institutions, and family offices. Headquartered in Irvine California, IRA has acquired over seven million square feet of property in 30 states, with a total capitalization greater than $3 Billion. To learn more, visit www.IRAcapital.com

For more information, please contact:
Danielle de Souza, IRA Capital Corporate Communications
[email protected] / 949.612.2742

