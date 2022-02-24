IRA Custodian's New Service Gives Digital Currency Investors Ultimate Control

Preferred Trust Company has been working with digital currency brokers since 2018. Tweet this

Another advantage of an IRA LLC is a significant decrease in fees due to the removal of the custodian and a digital currency broker from the investment process. However, it is important that the IRA account owner understands that with greater autonomy comes greater responsibility. An IRA LLC is for the investor that is savvy and sophisticated enough to perform due diligence on their investments and to avoid engaging in prohibited transactions regulated by the IRS.

"However, if investors want to participate in digital currency in their IRA account without taking on the weight of that responsibility, they can work with Preferred Trust Company and a digital currency broker instead," Ms. Trembly confirms.

Preferred Trust Company has been working with digital currency brokers since 2018 to provide investors with a seamless and secure investment experience. Preferred Trust Company is involved in the investment process from start to finish to ensure that the asset is purchased through a licensed and regulated digital currency platform and the clients' asset is provided the highest security possible via cold storage.

Preferred Trust Company is a licensed and regulated custodian with over 14 years of experience specializing in Self-Directed IRAs that hold alternative assets. Preferred Trust Company is one of the few custodians with no self-imposed limitations on alternative assets like digital currency, giving investors true freedom to participate in investments, allowable by the IRS, with the potential to elevate their retirement portfolio.

