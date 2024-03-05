Ira Schwartz was Chosen as a Member of The Daily Record's 2024 Leaders in Law

TEDCO General Counsel recognized for his commitment and dedication to supporting Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daily Record has selected Ira Schwartz, General Counsel for TEDCO to its 2024 listing of Leaders in Law.

"The 2024 Leaders in Law are dedicated to the legal profession and to the community. They are also mentors who recognize the importance of assisting the next generation," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. "We are pleased to join our event partner, the Maryland State Bar Association, in celebrating legal excellence."

"Ira's dedication to the people of Maryland is clear through his nearly three decades of service with the Office of the Attorney General," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. "Through his work supporting the growth and development of technology and innovation in Maryland, Ira's contributions are helping foster a brighter future for all Marylanders and this recognition is well-deserved."

The Daily Record's Leaders in Law awards are presented in collaboration with the Maryland State Bar Association and honor outstanding legal professionals across Maryland who are serving businesses, clients and individuals and making communities stronger. These awards are presented in the following categories: Alternative Dispute Resolution, Generation J.D., In-House Counsel, Law Firm Support Staff, Leadership in Law, Lifetime Achievement and Paralegal.

"Ira has been with TEDCO since its inception 25 years ago. Despite being in the background of our operations, he consistently shows an unlimited commitment to empowering TEDCO's success, and in extension, uplifting the Maryland ecosystem," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "We are extremely grateful to have him on our team and we thank The Daily Record for recognizing his work."

