TEDCO Announces the Appointment of the Equitech Growth Commission

COLUMBIA, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, recently announced the newly appointed Equitech Growth Commission, that manages the Cultivate Maryland initiative.

The Cultivate Maryland initiative was established by the Maryland General Assembly as the Equitech Growth Fund and Commission during the 2023 legislative session to increase Maryland's competitiveness as an innovation economy. This decision was made in response to a recent study that outlined the need for promoting more diversity and inclusion in Maryland's technology ecosystem.

As established, the Cultivate Maryland initiative is managed by a 24-member commission – the Equitech Growth Commission. Of these individuals, 10 are appointed by the Governor, three are appointed by the Speaker of the House, three are appointed by the President of the Senate.

"Maryland needs more strategies to support the growth and development of our economy," said Governor Wes Moore. "The Equitech Growth Commission is one of the many new strategies in place to bring Maryland to the forefront of the competition, and we are excited to see the positive change they bring."

The Equitech Growth Commission includes:

Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO

Tom Sadowski , Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO)

, Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) Heather Gramm , Department of Commerce

, Department of Commerce Rachael Parker , Department of Labor

, Department of Labor Richard Kincaid , Office of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE)

, Office of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Christy Wyskiel , Johns Hopkins University

, Michele Masucci, University System of Maryland

Anthony Jenkins , Coppin State University

, Coppin State University Jermaine Williams , Montgomery College

, Kevin Kinnally , Maryland Association of Counties

, Maryland Association of Counties Rodney Williams , Maryland Technology Council

, Maryland Technology Council Kory Bailey , Upsurge

, Upsurge Gwen Greene , AiTech

, AiTech David White , Tomorrow's Bio Today

, Tomorrow's Bio Today Jonathan Horowitz , Washington County Maryland Department of Business Development

, Washington County Maryland Department of Business Development Saman Qadeer Ahmad, Esq. , Qade Law

, Qade Law Kendra Parlock , NPower

"The appointment of the Equitech Growth Commission brings us one step closer to establishing a strong strategy that will stitch together Maryland's innovation ecosystem, creating a more sustainable and competitive ecosystem for businesses to thrive," said Mindy Lehman, Chief Government Relations & Policy Officer, TEDCO. "These seats have 2-year tenures, bringing together Maryland's thought-leaders, allowing opportunities to bring in different perspectives and allowing for more collaboration across the state to bring about a more competitive, inclusive ecosystem."

