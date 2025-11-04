IRCODE Launches IRCODE Lens, a White-Labeled Visual Recognition Infrastructure to Give Brands Control Over First-Party Data and Customer Journeys

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today at Brandweek 2025, IRCODE introduces Lens, the industry's first secure, white-labeled visual recognition infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise brands. Designed to integrate seamlessly into a company's mobile app or web environment, Lens enables enterprise brands and platforms to embed visual recognition directly into their own mobile system, allowing customers to scan commercials, packaging, signage, media, or other branded assets and instantly access interactive content, promotions, or digital services, all within the brand's ecosystem.

Build your own lens with IRCODE.

Powered by IRCODE's patented exact match technology, Lens turns any image, product, packaging, live moment, or broadcast into a unique and secure digital touchpoint. Each visual asset acts as its own "code," providing granular, real-time attribution from even the most challenging environments including retail shelves, TV screens, live events, and previously dark out-of-home channels.

IRCODE Lens is purpose-built to address the biggest barriers facing modern enterprise marketers: fragmented attribution across touchpoints, disappearing access to third-party data, loss of customer journey control, and missed opportunities to convert fleeting discovery moments into long-term value. Unlike open-ended tools like Google Lens or third-party social platforms that collect data for their own benefit, Lens is a closed, content-specific system. Brands choose exactly what the lens recognizes and fully own the resulting customer insights. As enterprises confront new limitations in third-party data and heightened privacy demands, IRCODE Lens enables owned first-party data capture and analytics, ensuring insights are both precise and compliant.

"Most visual recognition products are designed for open discovery, giving brands little control over their own data or user experience," said Matty Beckerman, CEO of IRCODE. "IRCODE Lens delivers true end-to-end ownership, giving enterprises the infrastructure to measure every visual impression, capture actionable insights, and transform engagement into conversion, all without sacrificing privacy or control."

With a secure SDK and seamless integration kit, companies can deploy a branded scan experience, leverage a private content recognition database, and access a robust backend for asset management and analytics. All interactions stay within the brand's ecosystem, ensuring measurable, attributable engagement at every stage of the user journey. The solution delivers a true omni-channel attribution framework able to track actual intent and behavior across all visual environments while protecting user privacy and sustaining access to actionable first-party data.

BEONDTV, the Emmy Award-winning digital and streaming network, is the first to deploy IRCODE Lens through its BEONDTV+ Lens integration. By embedding the SDK into its mobile platform, BEONDTV enables viewers to scan live and on-demand content to shop featured products, access exclusive experiences, and join interactive campaigns, all without leaving the BEONDTV+ app. The integration has already generated lifts in in-app engagement and conversion, providing proof of how closed-loop visual recognition can translate broadcast exposure into direct, measurable audience action.

With Lens, IRCODE is setting a new standard for enterprise engagement and data ownership. By unlocking full omni-channel attribution and empowering enterprises with privacy-first, actionable data, IRCODE Lens enables brands to turn every interaction into a lasting relationship. Marketers can now identify and measure the true impact of every campaign, product, or creative asset in the real world, illuminating paths to connection, discovery, and conversion that were previously invisible. Every visual touchpoint becomes a secure and measurable moment of engagement that drives insight and ownership across the customer journey.

About IRCODE

IRCODE is a technology company redefining how people interact with the visual world, transforming static images, live broadcasts, and digital media into programmable, interactive experiences. Powered by patented computer vision and AI neural networks, IRCODE's Exact Match system enables instant engagement without QR codes, bridging the gap between content, commerce, and consumer behavior. From live sports to television, packaging, and public spaces, IRCODE powers a new infrastructure for attribution, interaction, and storytelling. Learn more atwww.ircode.com.

