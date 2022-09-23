Ireland B2C e-Commerce Markets Databook 2022: 100+ KPIs on e-Commerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2017-2026

Sep 23, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ireland's B2C market is expected to grow by 17.16% on an annual basis to reach US$15,915.1 million in 2022.
The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Ireland promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.80% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$13,583.9 million in 2021 to US$25,769.1 million by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Ireland. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.
It provides market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Ireland.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.
In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Ireland.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
- Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.
- Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Companies Mentioned
- Argos Distributors
- Currys
- Pixmania
- Shop Direct
- Tesco
- Deliveroo
- Flipdish
- Just Eat
- Manna
- Cassidy Travel
- ClickAndGo
- FREE NOW
- Lynk Taxis
- Rove
Scope
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Ireland User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Ireland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Argos, Currys, Pixmania, Shop Direct, Tesco )
- Ireland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Cassidy Travel , ClickAndGo, FREE NOW, Lynk Taxis, Rove)
- Ireland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Deliveroo, Flipdish, Just Eat, Manna)
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Mobile
- Desktop
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Ireland B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/id4e7h
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article