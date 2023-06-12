Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Lower Corporation Tax Rates Favour Expansion and Construction

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database (excel) product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 27 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Belfast , Cork , Dublin , Ennis, Meath, Wicklow, Clonee.

, , , Ennis, Meath, Wicklow, Clonee. Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Echelon Data Centres, K2 Data Centres, EdgeConneX, Vantage Data Centers, Pure Data Centre, Energia Data Centre, and Equinix are some colocation operators currently actively investing in data centers in the country.

Ireland has a corporation tax rate of around 12.5%, making it the lowest in the EU (European Union). The lowest tax rates favor data center construction and expansion in the region.

has a corporation tax rate of around 12.5%, making it the lowest in the EU (European Union). The lowest tax rates favor data center construction and expansion in the region. Regarding Geography, Dublin accounts for more than 90% of the existing rack capacity in the Ireland Data Center Market.

accounts for more than 90% of the existing rack capacity in the Ireland Data Center Market. There are several initiatives taken to support the adoption of renewable energy in Ireland , such as the Renewable Obligation (RO) set by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in the UK and the Department for Economy (DfE) in Northern Ireland

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:



EXISTING DATA CENTERS (27 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, K2 Data Centres, CyrusOne, Equinix, T5 Data Centers, BT Ireland, Keppel Data Centres, Prescient Data Centres, Eircom, Cork Internet eXchange, Viatel, Sungard Availability Services.

Art Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, Energia Data Centre, JCD Group, Nautilus Data Technologies, Pure Data Centre, Vantage Data Centers

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

K2 Data Centres

CyrusOne

Equinix

T5 Data Centers

BT Ireland

Keppel Data Centres

Prescient Data Centres

Eircom

Cork Internet eXchange

Viatel

Sungard Availability Services

Art Data Centres

Echelon Data Centres

Energia Data Centre

JCD Group

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centre

Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/400nnp

