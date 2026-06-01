IREN and BE Networks Accelerate Deployment of Large-Scale AI Factory with NVIDIA DSX Air

High fidelity simulation environment will help validate large NVIDIA GPU AI infrastructure before physical deployment

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Networks, a leading provider of networking and observability software solutions for AI datacenters today announced that it is working with IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), a leading next-generation data center and AI cloud infrastructure company, to leverage NVIDIA DSX Air to simulate and validate the network architecture supporting IREN's upcoming deployment of more than 50,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs.

The initiative will enable IREN and BE Networks to utilize a production-representative digital twin of IREN's AI cloud environment before the physical infrastructure is deployed. Using NVIDIA DSX Air, the companies can model the behavior of large-scale GPU clusters, validate network topologies, test automation workflows, rehearse changes and identify issues before they impact production systems.

AI infrastructure performance depends on far more than compute availability, and factors like network design, provisioning accuracy, policy validation and operational readiness directly affect GPU utilization, workload performance and time-to-compute. NVIDIA DSX Air is a platform that logically simulates a full AI factory ecosystem of NVIDIA and partner technology to simplify and accelerate complex AI deployments, providing a high-fidelity simulation of NVIDIA AI compute, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA NVLink scale-up networking. NVIDIA DSX Air gives infrastructure teams the ability to simulate these complex environments in advance, including compute, networking, storage, orchestration and security layers.

"AI cloud infrastructure at this scale requires extreme precision," said Denis Skrinnikoff, CTO of IREN. "By combining NVIDIA DSX Air with BE Networks' automation expertise, we can validate critical design and operational decisions before deployment, reduce integration risk and bring customer capacity online with greater confidence."

"Large GPU clusters introduce a level of network complexity that traditional lab environments cannot match," said Amir Elbaz, CEO & Founder BE Networks. "NVIDIA DSX Air gives us a virtual environment to prove the design, while Verity helps automate the path from validated intent to production-ready infrastructure."

"AI factories are among the most complex systems ever built, and simulation is becoming essential to deploying them at speed and scale," said Gilad Shainer, Senior VP of Networking at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA DSX Air, organizations can create digital twins of their infrastructure, validating infrastructure designs in weeks instead of months, and validating and deploying software in days instead of weeks."

BE Networks will support the initiative with its Verity automation and orchestration platform, helping IREN translate validated designs into repeatable deployment workflows across Day 0 design, Day 1 turn-up and Day 2 operations.

The result is a modern deployment model for AI cloud infrastructure: simulate first, validate at scale, automate the rollout and deploy with confidence.

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

For additional information visit: www.iren.com

About BE Networks

BE Networks is a leading software solution developer specializing in the hyperautomation, lifecycle management, and monitoring of next-generation GenAI, core data center, and multi-vendor campus edge infrastructure. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, the company is dedicated to transforming enterprise networking by replacing complex operational workflows with agile, secure, and highly scalable open-networking alternatives. The company's flagship intent-based networking (IBN) orchestration platform, Verity, delivers seamless Day 0 to Day N full lifecycle management for modern IP-Clos data center fabrics, with specialized enterprise readiness for open network systems like SONiC. Complemented by its AIOps and observability solution, Satori, and agentic AI platform, SensAI, BE provides deep real-time telemetry, machine-learning-based predictive insights, and automated workflows across active compute, storage, and networking layers. By leveraging the same open architectural efficiencies used by hyperscale cloud providers, BE enables global enterprises to significantly reduce operational overhead, eliminate manual configuration errors, and future-proof their AI-native infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.be-net.com

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SOURCE BE Networks