IRG Names Spectra Management and Hospitality Partner for Cleveland's I-X Center

Spectra will work closely with IRG to prepare the Main Hall for events starting in November with the I-X Christmas Connection and the return of signature shows and events in 2022, such as the Cleveland Auto Show, the Great Big Home & Garden Show, the Cleveland Boat Show, and more. Christmas Connection will be the first show in the building, set for November 19-21. Vendor and ticketing details can be accessed by visiting: https://clevelandchristmasconnection.com/ .

"Spectra's deep expertise in venue management, food services and hospitality, and corporate partnerships will position the revived convention and event space as a centerpiece for economic growth in the area," Stuart Lichter, President of IRG, said. "Coming out of the pandemic, the I-X Center will benefit greatly from the creativity, energy, relationships and experience that our new partners bring to the table."

Spectra plans to build on the Center's foundation of legacy events to bring new consumer, trade, sporting and entertainment events to the region and identify new sponsorship opportunities as a source of revenue generation. In addition, Spectra's culinary team will work with local food and beverage brands to bring the taste of Cleveland to the I-X Center event experience.

"We are appreciative that IRG has entrusted Spectra to manage the I-X Center, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic and expansive vision for redevelopment of the facility and the surrounding area," Joyce Leveston, Spectra's SVP, Convention Centers, said. "We are eager to get started on reopening the facility, beginning to hire area residents, and attracting more conventions and trade shows to Cleveland."

Before the end of the year, Spectra will begin recruiting candidates to fill jobs in venue management, food services and hospitality. Job seekers are encouraged to visit Spectra's careers website at spectraexperiences.com/careers to learn more about the company and open positions.

Spectra expertly oversees a combination of venue management, partnerships, and food services and hospitality for more than 330 venues – including convention center facilities like the I-X Center – and has opened upwards of 100 new facilities. Spectra's client partners include Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati; Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas; and Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Industrial Realty Group (IRG)

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Blair Cardinal, Spectra

[email protected]

(267) 738-2806

Lauren Crumrine, IRG

[email protected]

(614) 562-9252

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.industrialrealtygroup.com

