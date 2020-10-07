Iridium® Satellite Data Confirms Consumers are Increasingly Staying Connected when Going Off-the-Grid During COVID-19 Pandemic

The top national parks included in the analysis, based on publicly available 2019 visitor numbers , are Acadia, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Great Smoky Mountains, Olympic, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion. At the start of nationwide quarantines and lockdowns in much of the United States, Iridium saw substantial decreases in subscriber numbers and traffic at these parks, several of which were closed to new visitors for a month or more, resulting in an April decline of 41% year-over-year. A dramatic swing then took place over the following four months, showing gradual increases as restrictions loosened, culminating in the large increases in July and August activity. The data correlates with assumptions that as parts of the United States began to emerge from COVID-19-based quarantines, previously cooped-up individuals and families engaged in new ways to socially distance and enjoy the outdoors.

"As the leading provider of personal satellite communication devices for consumers, it's good to see people escaping their work-from-home confinement and getting truly socially distanced into the wild," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. "So many of us really have not been able to go to restaurants, concerts, the gym, movie theaters and so many other places. It makes sense that people are taking up activities that let them safely enjoy the summer and our nation's natural beauty."

Month YoY Percent Decrease or Increase in

Subscriber Visits April 2020 -41% May 2020 -27% June 2020 3% July 2020 23% August 2020 26% Monthly analysis of the combined top 10 most visited national parks in the United States and year-over-year Iridium subscriber visitation.

The analysis used GPS boundary information for each national park and satellite geolocation to determine levels of Iridium subscriber visits on a per-month basis. Iridium operates the world's only completely global satellite constellation and supports nearly 1.4 million customers around the world. The combination of Iridium's unique coverage, small-form-factor devices and network of over 450 partners around the world, gives the company unique insight to off-the-grid trends and the positive role played by satellite communications.

