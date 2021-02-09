SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community, an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms , as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues. Iris Automation has joined the Shaping the Future of Mobility platform.

Iris Automation Joins World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

Iris Automation is a computer vision technology company pioneering the development of advanced detection systems used to help provide Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) capabilities that enable safe commercial drone operations including scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions.

As part of the Shaping the Future of Mobility platform, Iris Automation plans to support compatible projects adopted by the Drone Innovators Network (DIN), and partner with DIN to advance progressive air safety policy frameworks.

As the organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current economic crisis and build future resiliency.

The World Economic Forum's vision is to build, connect and engage the foremost global community of start-ups and scale-ups to further our mutual impact in the world.

Quote from Jon Damush, CEO of Iris Automation

"Scaling the use of unpiloted aircraft promises tremendous economic and societal benefits. We are thrilled to work with the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community to share ideas and drive thoughtful solutions that address the pressing needs of our time."

Quote from Timothy Reuter, Head of Aerospace and Drones at the World Economic Forum

"Amid major global disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a critical moment for innovative companies to bring forward new ideas to help protect lives and livelihoods of communities and industries around the world. The integration of unmanned air systems can positively impact vaccine logistics supply chains and other public health needs, but only if performed safely. We look forward to having Iris Automation contribute to our pursuit of solutions leading to these kinds of positive societal outcomes."

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for commercial drones; operations unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' DAA system runs entirely onboard Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), allowing them to fly safely at long distances and without human intervention. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Iris is recognized by AUVSI as the number one Technology and Innovation Leader for 2020. Visit www.irisonboard.com

