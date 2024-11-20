IRIS Corporate Finance (Netherlands) and Protegrity Advisors (USA) Lead SRBA Group's Cross-Border Acquisition of Majority Stake in U.S.-Based Corporate Construction Inc.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Corporate Finance BV, headquartered in the Netherlands, and Protegrity Advisors, based in the United States, have teamed up to represent SRBA Group in its majority interest acquisition of Corporate Construction Inc.

SRBA Group is a leading Dutch provider of controlled environment facilities, and its main office is in Tilburg. Established in 2023 through the merger of Brecon Cleanroom Systems and Muller Afbouw Group, it has prioritized international expansion of its Controlled Environment division. Corporate Construction Inc., located in Brookfield, Connecticut, has been an industry leader in complex and large-scale commercial construction projects, specializing in clean rooms, laboratories, industrial manufacturing, and medical facilities for 25 years.

Wim van Ree, SRBA Group CFO responsible for M&A activities, said that "this acquisition is a perfect fit for our strategic vision and will benefit our mutual customer bases on both sides of the ocean." He added that "we could not have completed this type of complex cross-border transaction without the joint efforts of IRIS Corporate Finance and Protegrity Advisors, who played critical roles throughout the process, including the arranging of transaction financing, managing due diligence, negotiating key deal terms, and so much more."

IRIS Corporate Finance partner Jan-Willem Ditters stated that "we knew that to serve SRBA Group best and have the best chance of a successful outcome, it would be essential to have an extension of our team on the ground in the States. We are fortunate to have Protegrity Advisors as a partner." Mark Pollack, President of Protegrity Advisors, echoed that sentiment and added, "It was an honor for us to work with IRIS and SRBA. We also look forward to working with them both on future transactions."

Protegrity Advisors and IRIS Corporate Finance are both members of Pandea Global M&A, a network of independent advisors in more than 30 countries that enables member firms to add enhanced value to their clients in meaningful ways, such as providing improved access to international buyer pools, overseas acquisition targets, and local market expertise.

About Protegrity Advisors

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm serving companies with revenue from $10 million to $100 million across a wide range of industries. Our seasoned advisors, who have firsthand experience as business owners, CEOs, CFOs, General Counsel, and investment bankers, bring unique perspectives to every transaction. Protegrity Advisors is dedicated to helping clients confidentially navigate complex M&A transactions to achieve their business exit and personal financial goals. www.ProtegrityAdvisors.com

About IRIS Corporate Finance

IRIS CF is a leading corporate finance advisory firm aimed at privately held businesses and medium-sized companies. Our team (based in Rotterdam and Eindhoven) advises our clients on both national and international transactions. A large network, extensive sector knowledge, vast transaction experience and a personal approach makes IRIS CF an attractive party for dealmaking. www.iriscf.nl

