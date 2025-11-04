Iris Indie International Announces Live Video on Demand Event for "After All" on Nov. 6 Featuring Lead Cast, Director Kerstin Karlhuber and Singer-Songwriter Kelli Scarr

Tickets are $12.95 and are available at https://maestro.tv/irisindie/iris-indie-home .

The event is sponsored by Iris Indie International, Roosevelt Film Lab, and KINDR Foundation, headed by CEO Donna Dwiggins.

A Story of Redemption and Forgiveness

After All explores the unspoken bonds that hold families together even after loss and betrayal. Set against the backdrop of a small American town, the film follows a mother (Penelope Ann Miller) and daughter (Erika Christensen) forced to confront a tragic past when long-buried secrets resurface.

Through extraordinary performances and striking cinematography, the film examines the power of forgiveness — both given and withheld — as each character wrestles with guilt, reconciliation, and the possibility of healing.

Critics have lauded the film for its emotional honesty and visual poetry. ABC7-TV Los Angeles called it "a gut-wrenching story told through incredible photography and direction… there wasn't a trivial moment." KTLA-TV wrote, "A throwback to when movies made you feel something… Christensen gives a performance so real, so raw, you'll want to reach up and give her a hug after you wipe away your tears."

Director Kerstin Karlhuber received the New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Narrative Directing for her work on the film. Regarding the event, Karlhuber stated, "I am honored to participate in this special presentation on LVOD, an innovative and interactive distribution platform that is redefining the way audiences experience and engage with storytelling. I look forward to our cast and creative team connecting with audiences across the globe through this exciting new medium."

After All opened theatrically in October 2025 on 40 screens nationwide and will be available on VOD beginning Friday, Nov. 7, on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Fandango at Home and all major cable and satellite platforms.

Expanding the Iris LVOD Experience

The Nov. 6 event marks the second presentation on Iris Indie's new LVOD platform, which debuted last month with the award-winning documentary In the Same Boat. The LVOD format allows audiences worldwide to experience a film's premiere in real time, with direct participation from cast, filmmakers, and musicians — creating a hybrid of festival intimacy and digital accessibility.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Location: Online via Maestro.TV

Tickets: $12.95 – available now

Featuring: Erika Christensen, Penelope Ann Miller, Kiara Muhammad, David James Elliott, director Kerstin Karlhuber, writer Jack Bryant, producer Christian Sosa, and musician Kelli Scarr Sponsors: Iris Indie International, Roosevelt Film Lab, KINDR Foundation (CEO Donna Dwiggins)

About Iris Indie International

Iris Indie International develops, funds, produces, and distributes award-winning feature films and documentaries. The company collaborates with both emerging and established filmmakers and is recognized for its curated slate at major festivals and markets including Cannes, MIPCOM, and AFM. Iris also attends additional events such as TIFF, EFM, and other major festivals as its film slate warrants.

With principal offices in Los Angeles and North Carolina, a satellite presence in Atlanta, and producing partners in tax credit- and rebate-friendly states across the United States, Iris Indie International delivers exceptional independent films with both creative and commercial appeal.

Co-founded by Mark Goldberg and Joshua Russell, Iris Indie International is led by a partnership team that also includes Sean Carey, Kip Konwiser, and Milena Rimassa. Goldberg is a serial entrepreneur whose leadership drives the company's strategic growth. Russell, a former academic, writer, and producer, oversees creative and production strategy across Iris Indie's studio operations. Carey and Rimassa are industry veterans with longstanding relationships with buyers across traditional and emerging platforms worldwide. Konwiser, an Emmy-winning filmmaker, leads the company's financing initiatives, securing production capital and strategic investment. Together, the partners guide Iris Indie's mission to connect powerful, story-driven films with audiences and buyers globally.

SOURCE Iris Indie International, LLC