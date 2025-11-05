Iris Indie International Showcases Award-Winning Slate at AFM 2025; Announces Completion of First Feature Produced at New North Carolina Studio

The debut production, May and the Woodsman, was produced by veteran studio executive Hal Lieberman (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines; Bridge to Terabithia) and Joshua Russell, and stars Percy Hynes White (Wednesday) and Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead). The project inaugurates a new production pipeline in Burlington, North Carolina, where Iris Indie boasts a 20,000 square foot sound stage including a seventy foot wrap-around volume.

Through its partnerships with AMD, Mosys, AOTO & Qube, Iris hosts the largest LED volume in North Carolina. Topping out at a resolution of over 8K, generating final pixel results in-camera. Combined with multi-processing render solutions from AMD, Iris has brought the level of virtual production typically seen only in tentpole productions into the indie space.

"Our North Carolina facility was designed to give filmmakers everything they need to bring powerful, independent stories to life," said Joshua Russell, Producer/Partner at Iris Indie International. "It's a cornerstone of our creative vision — combining sustainable infrastructure with profile talent to produce multi-picture slates."

Building on its production momentum, Iris Indie International is expanding its worldwide distribution network to serve buyers across all major markets and platforms. With a 20-title catalog, the company is closing partnerships across traditional, AVOD, SVOD, and TVOD channels, offering curated, high-quality independent films with guaranteed delivery and marketing support.

"We're building an agile, multi-platform ecosystem that gives independent filmmakers global reach," said Milena Rimassa, Partner/President, Distribution at Iris Indie International. "Our goal is to make high-quality, story-driven cinema accessible everywhere while supporting streamers and traditional buyers seeking exceptional independent content."

Featured AFM Screenings

The Long Shot (Comedy / Drama) | A down-on-his-luck coach leads a community underdog team toward redemption in this heartfelt story of grit, humor, and second chances.

AFM Screening:Tuesday, November 11 – 3:30PM – AMC 12

Director: Austin Nichols

Writer: Drew Mackintosh

Producers: Jennifer Kuczaj, Christian Sosa, Jon Wroblewski

Cast: Reggie Bush, Ryan Hansen, Adrianne Palicki, Dulcé Sloan, Justin Chatwin, Temple Baker

Awards: World Premiere – Dallas International Film Festival 2025; Official Selection – Austin Film Festival 2025. U.S. rights acquired by Vantage Media.

Warrior's Journey (Documentary) | The true story of a decorated U.S. Air Force pararescueman who turns trauma into purpose, guiding fellow veterans toward emotional and spiritual healing through psychedelic therapies.

AFM Screening:Tuesday, November 11 (Veterans Day) – 1:00 PM – AMC 11

Director: Kyle Bergquist

Producers: Nick Koskoff, Kyle Bergquist

Featuring: Roger Sparks

Awards: Official Selection Seattle Film Festival, Award winner San Diego Film Awards, Honorable Mention, LA Film & Documentary Award

In the Same Boat (Documentary) | A powerful and deeply human portrait of Israelis and Palestinians who risked their lives to save others on October 7 and beyond, revealing shared courage and compassion amid conflict.

AFM Screening: Thursday, November 13 – 1:30 PM – AMC 12

Director: Aleksandra Petrova

The Collaborator (Drama) | A haunting coming-of-age story set in 1990s Kashmir, where a young man must choose between loyalty and survival in the shadow of war.

AFM Screening: Wednesday, November 12 – 11:00 AM – AMC 11

Director / Writer: Travis Hodgkins | Based on the novel by Mirza Waheed

Cast: Rudi Dharmalingam, Nitin Ganatra, Nikhil Singh Rai

Awards: World Premiere – San Diego International Film Festival (Official Competition); UK Premiere – UK Asian Film Festival 2025.

Do No Harm (Psychological Thriller) | A dedicated home-health nurse makes a seemingly simple mistake that results in a patient's death. As the system closes in, he is forced into a web of institutional pressure, career-shattering expectations and the secrets we tell ourselves to survive

AFM Screening: Friday, November 14 – 3:30 PM – AMC 10

Writer / Director: Chris Hartwell

Cast: Harry Shum Jr., Rosaline Elbay, Ronny Chieng

Awards: Opening Night – Dances With Films LA 2025; Cannes Market Screening 2025.

Live Video on Demand (LVOD) Events

In addition to traditional licensing models, Iris Indie International continues to develop curated, time-specific screenings that merge streaming accessibility with the excitement of a live premiere. These events further the company's mission to create deeper audience engagement and high-impact global visibility for filmmakers.

About Iris Indie International

Iris Indie International develops, funds, produces, and distributes award-winning feature films and documentaries. The company collaborates with both emerging and established filmmakers and is recognized for its curated slate at major festivals and markets including Cannes, MIPCOM, and AFM, and attends additional events such as TIFF, EFM, and other major festivals as its film slate warrants.

With principal offices in Los Angeles and North Carolina, Iris Indie International delivers exceptional independent films with both creative and commercial appeal.

Co-founded by Mark Goldberg and Joshua Russell, Iris Indie International is led by a partnership team that also includes Sean Carey, Kip Konwiser, and Milena Rimassa. Goldberg is a serial entrepreneur whose leadership drives the company's strategic growth. Russell, a former academic, writer, and producer, oversees creative and production strategy across Iris Indie's studio operations. Carey and Rimassa are industry veterans with longstanding relationships with buyers across traditional and emerging platforms worldwide. Konwiser, an Emmy-winning filmmaker, leads the company's financing initiatives, securing production capital and strategic investment. Together, the partners guide Iris Indie's mission to connect powerful, story-driven films with audiences and buyers globally.

