Iris® Powered by Generali Partners with A.B. Data to Provide Critical Data Breach Victim Support

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced a partnership with A. B. Data, a leader in class action administration and incident response solutions. Together, the companies will launch A.B. Data Monitoring Services – an Iris Powered by Generali Solution, a dedicated suite of data protection solutions for individuals impacted by data breaches.

This collaboration brings together Iris' proven identity protection platform and award-winning customer support with A.B. Data's long-standing expertise managing notification, response, and compliance requirements for data breach events.

"Data breaches are an unfortunate and growing part of Americans' everyday life, and often those affected are left without the tools or support they need to protect themselves after their information is exposed," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris Powered by Generali. "A. B. Data has a deep understanding of what victims need in these moments: easy-to-use and readily accessible tools, as well as compassionate customer support and understanding through each step of the process. We're proud to provide a seamless experience that combines our powerful technology and award-winning customer support with their exceptional incident response services through A.B. Data Monitoring Service – an Iris Powered by Generali Solution."

Delivered through intuitive, easy-to-use web portals, A. B. Data will offer Iris-powered identity and credit monitoring services, identity theft insurance, and full-service resolution support to individuals, families, and even small business owners affected by data breaches.

"Mass data breaches continue to dominate the headlines, leaving consumers and businesses alike anxious about their futures," said Patrick C. Ostrowski, Business Development Director at A.B. Data. "We're excited to expand our incident response capabilities at A.B. Data and to evolve right alongside the rapidly changing breach and privacy landscape through our partnership with Iris."

In 2025, Iris was recognized with multiple industry awards for excellence in customer service support, including the International Business Awards' Customer Service Department of the Year and the Globee® Awards for Innovation's Customer Service and Support Team of the Year.

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data provides turnkey solutions for a broad range of data breach and cyber security matters. Services include a multilingual contact center, laser printing, addressing, mailings, and data management, which are all conducted in-house at their offices and letterbox facility. A.B. Data simplifies the incident response processes for their clients through advanced technology, clear communications, and an experienced team of industry veterans. Learn more at ABDataIR.com .

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

