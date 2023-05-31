IRIS Reaches 1 Million Lives

News provided by

Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS)

31 May, 2023, 15:35 ET

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS), a leader in retinal screening technology, announced a significant milestone today with the achievement of one million diabetic retinal exams performed. This is a monumental accomplishment for IRIS, as it marks a substantial impact on the company's mission to end preventable blindness.

The first diabetic exam performed in partnership with IRIS was conducted in June 2013. Since then, IRIS has seen significant growth year over year in exam volume, culminating in one million exams in January 2023.

"From celebrating 100,000 exams in July 2016 to 1,000,000 exams in January 2023, IRIS has proven the value of creating access to the diabetic retinal exam," said Steve Martin, CEO of IRIS. "One million patients who previously would have gone without a screening now have access to an annual exam at one of our 600+ client locations, including IRIS' first client location, which remains active today."

IRIS realized this noteworthy milestone with the support and assistance of their clients and partners who perform diabetic retinal exams in a variety of settings, including primary care facilities, patient homes, labs and retail settings.

Within the one million exams performed, there were 130,000 exams categorized as an "IRIS Save," indicating the patient had pathology identified that was sight-threatening.

"While the one-millionth exam is something to be celebrated, the real impact is the 130,000 patients who unknowingly had a sight-threatening disease that, if left untreated, would risk their long-term sight," Martin said. "The mission of ending preventable blindness is what drives the IRIS team to push towards new milestones, such as 5 million patients screened, and 10 million, and onward."

Learn about the IRIS journey to 1 Million Lives here:

https://retinalscreenings.com/news/press-releases/iris-reaches-1-million-lives/

ABOUT IRIS

Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems' (IRIS) mission is to end preventable blindness. Their end-to-end comprehensive diagnostic solution enables the provision of retinal imaging services in a variety of settings to persons at risk for developing sight-threatening diseases. The IRIS software is an FDA Class II cleared cloud-based platform which offers clients the unique ability to customize their program from hardware to workflow, ultimately improving quality, increasing access, and reducing costs, most importantly helping to end vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy. For more information, visit www.retinalscreenings.com.

SOURCE Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.