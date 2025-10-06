IRIS Software Group Launches IRIS Firm Management Core to Transform Practice Management for Mid-Sized CPA Firms

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group, a leading global provider of accountancy software with more than 45 years of industry expertise, today announced the launch of IRIS Firm Management Core (IFM Core): a pre-configured, streamlined version of its enterprise-proven IRIS Firm Management platform (IFM). Designed specifically for mid-market CPA firms across the U.S., IFM Core delivers enterprise-grade practice management capabilities without enterprise complexity — enabling firms to be fully operational in as little as two to three weeks.

"CPA firms are under intense pressure to modernize while still meeting client demands and compliance requirements," said Jim Dunham, President and General Manager, Americas of IRIS Software Group. "The reality is that firms don't have time to wait — they have 90 days to prepare before busy tax season. With IFM Core, firms no longer have to choose between speed and sophistication. We've distilled our decades of enterprise expertise into a solution that is fast to implement, powerful enough to scale with growth, and flexible enough to meet firms where they are today."

IFM Core equips firms with the essential practice management capabilities they need to streamline operations and unlock growth, including integrated time tracking, billing, financial management, and compliance tools.

Unlike traditional practice management solutions that burden firms with long implementations, rigid systems, or surface-level functionality, IFM Core is designed to deliver tangible business benefits, including:

Rapid ROI: Firms can be operational in just 2-3 weeks, delivering measurable returns within the first 30-60 days of implementation.

Firms can be operational in just 2-3 weeks, delivering measurable returns within the first 30-60 days of implementation. Scalable growth: IFM Core can scale alongside firm complexity, avoiding costly system replacements while maximizing opportunities for firm growth.

IFM Core can scale alongside firm complexity, avoiding costly system replacements while maximizing opportunities for firm growth. Deeper insights: Enterprise-grade visibility and KPIs empower leaders to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Enterprise-grade visibility and KPIs empower leaders to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Connected ecosystem: Best-in-class integrations with Microsoft Business Central and Axpium give firms flexibility without vendor lock-in.

IRIS' deep foundation in the accountancy sector, built over four decades, has made the company the trusted technology partner for over 20,000 accountancy firms in the UK. This deep domain expertise, combined with insights from supporting firms through countless regulatory changes and market shifts, has directly informed the development of IFM Core for the US market.

For years, mid-sized practices have been caught between outdated legacy systems and one-size-fits-all software that fails to keep pace with growth. Vendors have often prioritized either small firms with lightweight tools or the largest enterprises with costly, complex solutions. IFM Core changes that equation by giving medium-sized practices the same operational depth and enterprise-grade functionality as their larger peers — but in a package that is right-sized, faster to adopt, and easier to manage.

"Over the last 45 years, we've learned that success for accounting firms isn't just about technology — it's about truly understanding their pressures, workflows, and growth paths," added Dunham. "With IFM Core, we've built on that experience to deliver the right mix of innovation and enterprise-level efficiency without the complexity of enterprise-scale deployment."

CPA firms looking to streamline their practice management ahead of tax season can learn implementation strategies and best practices in IRIS's webinar 'Get Ready for Tax Season in Weeks' on October 8. Learn more and register here.

To learn more about IRIS Software Group and how IFM Core can transform your firm, please visit our website here.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission-critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2025 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here .

