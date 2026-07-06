IRIS Software Group Appoints Surya Sagi as Company's First Chief Data and AI Officer

Sagi will accelerate IRIS' data and AI strategy, delivering faster and smarter insights for customers worldwide.

LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy, payroll, HR, and education solutions, today announced the appointment of Surya Sagi as its first Chief Data and AI Officer, effective immediately. The newly created role reflects IRIS' commitment to helping customers unlock even greater value from their solutions and data, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver faster insights and better-informed decisions. It also supports the company's next phase of product innovation and global growth.

Surya Sagi

Sagi brings more than 30 years of experience building data and AI platforms, scaling cloud-native SaaS businesses, and leading M&A and platform integration across SMB, enterprise, and regulated environments. His track record of building and scaling platforms has helped customers achieve better outcomes while accelerating growth and strengthening governance. He most recently founded ARKA AI and ARKA Advisors, helping enterprises successfully transition from AI experimentation to governed, outcome-driven implementation. Prior to that, Sagi served as Chief Technology Officer at Pitney Bowes.

"AI only matters if it makes a real difference to the people who rely on us. Our customers trust IRIS with the work that must work, and that's what this is about," said Jason Dies, CEO, IRIS Software Group. "Surya has spent his career building data and AI platforms that make that work faster, smarter, and more reliable. His technical depth and proven track record will be instrumental as we accelerate our AI ambitions and continue to turn innovation into real outcomes for customers. His appointment as our first Chief Data and AI Officer marks a defining moment in how we build and deliver for the businesses that count on us."

Sagi will oversee IRIS' global enterprise data and AI strategy, including data governance and the company's responsible AI framework. Building on IRIS' existing AI momentum, he will focus on scaling proven capabilities, strengthening responsible practices, delivering measurable business outcomes, and unlocking the highest-impact opportunities across products, managed services transformation, growth and retention. He will also join the company's AI Steering Committee and Business Systems Architecture Review board to help ensure a consistent and strategic approach to AI across the organization.

"IRIS is a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, and I am honored to join the team at such a pivotal moment of growth," said Surya Sagi, Chief Data and AI Officer, IRIS Software Group. "AI is creating unprecedented opportunities to improve productivity, strengthen decision-making, and accelerate growth. Success will depend on deploying these capabilities responsibly, governing them effectively, and focusing on measurable business outcomes. I look forward to helping IRIS customers realize that value at scale."

For more information and updates on IRIS' comprehensive solutions, visit irisglobal.com.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission-critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA.

Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

SOURCE IRIS Software Group