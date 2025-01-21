Iris Telehealth Acquires innovaTel to Expand Telepsychiatry Services

Strategic consolidation advances scale and sustainability in behavioral health industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Iris Telehealth , a leading provider of transformative behavioral health services for health systems and community healthcare organizations, announced the acquisition of innovaTel , a division of Quartet Health and telepsychiatry provider with differentiated expertise in treating complex conditions and unparalleled commitment to quality care. The acquisition highlights Iris Telehealth's commitment to expanding access to high-quality telepsychiatry services and addressing the growing demand for behavioral health support across diverse patient populations. It positions Iris Telehealth to become one of the largest telepsychiatry companies in the nation.

The acquisition aligns with Iris Telehealth's long-term vision of addressing the nation's behavioral health crisis. According to the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) , nearly 160 million Americans live in areas designated as having a mental health provider shortage. By combining resources, Iris Telehealth aims to alleviate this gap, and to fuel its continued strong growth, ensuring underserved communities have better access to qualified clinicians and life-saving care.

"As the behavioral health industry continues to evolve, consolidation is critical for achieving scale, sustainability, and improved care outcomes," said Andy Flanagan , CEO of Iris Telehealth. "The acquisition represents a significant step forward for our industry, enabling us to provide our innovative and scalable Virtual Clinic & Iris Insights solutions to health systems and community organizations to deliver improved Behavioral Health outcomes while addressing systemic challenges such as clinician shortages and access disparities."

For more than a decade, innovaTel has been a trusted partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. The combination of Iris Telehealth and innovaTel marries complementary strengths in clinical excellence and partner-focused service delivery, creating an enhanced platform to serve healthcare organizations' evolving behavioral health needs and drive better quality and outcomes for all.

"Since its inception, InnovaTel has always delivered on its mission and commitment to high-quality care," said Christina Mainelli , CEO of Quartet Health. "With a clinically-led, physician-owned organization like Iris Telehealth, our partners and patients will have even greater access to the sustainable, long-term care that they have come to expect. The combined organization will offer a full spectrum of high-quality behavioral health services, suited to meet the needs of nearly any patient seeking virtual care."

To learn more about Iris Telehealth's comprehensive behavioral health solutions and commitment to expanding access to quality mental healthcare, visit iristelehealth.com .

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality behavioral health care for their patients by providing the care models, clinicians, analytics and expertise to build a sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community.

About innovaTel by Quartet

innovaTel by Quartet is a clinically-led mental health as a service (BHaaS) platform dedicated to improving mental health outcomes for individuals and communities by providing timely access to a national network of qualified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers. The company is backed by Canyon Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm founded by Christopher D. McFadden and invested in companies that drive innovation in healthcare delivery. InnovaTel was named one of Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The company is licensed to provide care in all 50 states nationwide. For more information, visit www.InnovaTel.com

