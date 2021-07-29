Iris Telehealth Announces Appointment of New Board Member

"I am pleased to welcome Jackie to the Iris Telehealth board," said Andy Flanagan, President & CEO at Iris Telehealth. "Her deep experience in scaling healthcare companies at various stages and sizes will be a valuable addition to our board of directors."

Dr. Kosecoff is a seasoned corporate executive and board member with special depth of knowledge in health services and technology. She helped found and lead private equity-backed companies, including Value Health Sciences and Protocare. She went on to serve as Executive Vice President of PacifiCare and CEO of OptumRx at UnitedHealth Group.

Currently, Dr. Kosecoff is working in private equity to identify, select, mentor, and manage health companies. She also sits on the board of directors of public companies, including Alignment Healthcare, GoodRx, and TriNet Group.

Dr. Kosecoff holds a BA from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), an MS in Applied Mathematics from Brown University, and a doctorate from UCLA.

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality mental healthcare for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a sustainable telepsychiatry department. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com.

