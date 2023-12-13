Iris Telehealth Certified as a Most Loved Workplace ®

Iris Telehealth

13 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

This certification demonstrates high employee satisfaction with the mission, vision, and culture at Iris Telehealth

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth was recently certified as a Most Loved Workplace®. Most Loved Workplace is backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI) and delivers a comprehensive look at an organization's workplace sentiment. Companies that receive certification demonstrate that they have a workplace where employees are happy, fulfilled, and satisfied by their work culture and the work they do every day.   

"We're honored to be certified as a Most Loved Workplace," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "Our organization lives by five core values that inform everything we do: People over all else, love your work live your work, execution is king/queen, suck less every day, and be quick, but don't hurry. These values are baked into our approach to every part of our business, and they serve as our compass in how we work day-in and day-out to achieve our goal of creating a better world through healthy minds. I'm proud of every one of our team members for how they live this mission and our values every day."

Most Loved Workplace surveys employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.  

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

Iris Telehealth has grown exponentially over the last two years to support over 215 healthcare organizations across the country seeking to provide timely, quality behavioral health care to their patients. The company's combination of high-quality providers, best-in-class support, expertise in optimizing care models, and technology has enabled customers to reimagine how behavioral health services are provided across the continuum of care.

Learn more about the certification process for Most Loved Workplace here: mostlovedworkplace.com/

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality behavioral health care for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com

