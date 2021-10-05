Iris Telehealth Announces New Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Chris will drive the delivery of the company's business objectives, partner with the executive team to manage risk and compliance, and further strengthen the company's long-term growth and financial performance. He brings over 20 years of business experience in management, finance, and strategy from small companies to large, publicly traded organizations.

"I am pleased to welcome Chris to our executive team," said Andy Flanagan, Iris Telehealth CEO. "Chris's impressive background in both leading finance teams and driving corporate strategy will make an immediate impact as we continue to scale our business and expand our clinical services to help more healthcare organizations provide behavioral health services to their patient populations."

Previously, Chris was Senior Vice President of Finance at Vituity, where he led financial planning & analysis, operational finance, and corporate development teams during a period of significant revenue growth and improved outcomes for Vituity's nearly 10 million patient lives.

Before Vituity, Chris was Director of Corporate Strategy and Development for Omnicell, a provider of pharmacy automation technology to health institutions worldwide. He architected and led some of Omnicell's largest business acquisitions to date, helping drive an 80% total increase in revenues during his tenure and leading to segment-leading stock performance.

"I am thrilled to join Iris Telehealth," said Chris. "Iris has unique strengths, a strong business model, and a fantastic culture, and I look forward to working with the team to help accelerate growth and expand access to critical mental health services."

Chris holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and a BS from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

