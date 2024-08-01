Iris Telehealth Announces New Chief Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of transformative behavioral health services for health systems and community healthcare organizations, announced today the appointment of Glenn Wada as Chief Growth Officer.

Iris Telehealth, a leading telepsychiatry provider for health systems, announced Glenn Wada as Chief Growth Officer. Post this Glenn Wada

As CGO, Glenn will collaborate with Iris Telehealth's healthcare partner ecosystem to enable them to deliver quality, sustainable behavioral health care to those who need it most. He will drive the delivery of the company's business objectives, partner with the executive team to manage high-impact partnership opportunities and further strengthen the company's long-term growth strategy. He brings over 25 years of proven financial, operational, healthcare and commercial executive leadership experience to the Iris team.

"I am pleased to welcome Glenn to our executive team," said Andy Flanagan, Iris Telehealth CEO. "His experience in leading high-growth and enterprise companies has focused on delivering measurable value to patients, their families, and the communities served by health systems -- and I'm confident his leadership will be a catalyst for growth as we continue to scale our business. His leadership will help us expand our clinical and data analytics services to enable healthcare organizations to provide impactful, quality behavioral health services to their patient populations."

Before Iris Telehealth, Glenn spent over two decades in executive leadership roles at world-renowned enterprise software firms, including SAP, Salesforce and PeopleSoft, serving Fortune 500 companies worldwide as a partner. In the last twelve years, he has focused on driving exponential growth for healthcare and life sciences companies, including Accolade Health, McKesson/CoverMyMeds and Cue Health. Glenn has partnered with payers, healthcare systems and pharmaceutical manufacturers to deliver effective and accessible care to patients, their families and their communities.

"It is a privilege and an honor to join Iris Telehealth at this transformative time," said Glenn. "I look forward to working with our partners and the Iris team to accelerate our growth, increase the breadth and depth of our behavioral health technology and service offerings, and expand access to critical behavioral health services for people and families across the U.S."

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality behavioral health care for their patients by providing the care models, clinicians, analytics and expertise to build a sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com.

SOURCE Iris Telehealth