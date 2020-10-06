Iris Telehealth Appoints Andy Flanagan as Chief Executive Officer and Tarik Shaheen as Executive Chairman of the Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth today introduced Andy Flanagan as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dr. Tarik Shaheen, who has served as CEO of the company since he founded the business in 2014. Andy will be responsible for the future strategic vision of the organization as well as daily operations. Dr. Shaheen will remain with the company and assume the role of Executive Chairman, where he will devote his time to supporting Andy and developing high-level strategy along with the executive team. Both appointments will go into effect on October 7, 2020.

"Andy is the right person to lead Iris Telehealth into the future," said Dr. Shaheen. "His extensive healthcare experience and can-do attitude position him to take Iris Telehealth from a start-up to a powerhouse in the telehealth space. I know Iris is in good hands."

Before joining Iris Telehealth, Andy was the President and Chief Executive Officer at IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, a global leader in intraoperative image-guided therapy solutions where he doubled the global footprint of the company. Prior to this, he was CEO at two other healthcare technology companies and held executive positions at Siemens, SAP, and Xerox. He has a Master of Science in Health Informatics from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine; and a Bachelor of Science in Management from University of Nevada – Reno.

"I am excited to join this great organization that makes such a powerful impact on people's lives," said Andy. "Connecting with Iris employees and partners makes clear that there is something very special happening at Iris. Between their incredible work culture and their Joint Commission accreditation, I'm honored to work alongside clinicians and telehealth experts to expand access to telepsychiatry services to those that need it the most."

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth is a leading provider of telepsychiatry services for community mental health centers, FQHCs, hospitals, and health systems across the United States. As the only telepsychiatry group who has earned the Joint Commission accreditation, we strive to deliver clinically-sound and financially sustainable telepsychiatry. This allows our partners to meet their behavioral health goals and better serve their communities. To learn more, please visit iristelehealth.com.

SOURCE Iris Telehealth

Related Links

iristelehealth.com

