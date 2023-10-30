Iris Telehealth Earns Spot on Fast 50 List of Central Texas' Fastest Growing Private Companies

Leading virtual behavioral health care company ranks No. 37 on the 2023 list

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Business Journal recently revealed that Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of virtual behavioral health services for health systems and community health centers across the U.S., was ranked number 37 on its annual Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing private companies across Central Texas.

The ABJ Fast 50 contest considers the last three years of revenue and assesses compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to determine winners and their respective ranks.

"We're honored to be recognized by Austin Business Journal as one of Central Texas' fastest growing companies," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "Since our founding in 2013, our mission has been to expand high-quality virtual behavioral health services to those who need it most. This recognition is a testament to that mission and the dedication of our team in making it a reality."

Iris Telehealth partners with health systems and community clinics to optimize behavioral health care delivery across the continuum and is focused on driving scalable, quality care in a financially sustainable way. With that mission in mind, Iris has grown exponentially over the last three years to support over 210 healthcare organizations across the country seeking to provide timely, quality behavioral health care to their patients.

The company's combination of high-quality providers, best-in-class support, expertise in optimizing care models, and technology has enabled customers to reimagine how behavioral health services are provided across the continuum of care.

Complete results of the Fast 50 list can be found at the Austin Business Journal.

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality behavioral health care for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com.

