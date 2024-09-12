Iris Telehealth Launches Virtual Clinic and Iris Insights

A comprehensive care model and AI-enabled platform for long-term behavioral health program success

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Iris Telehealth , a leading provider of transformative behavioral health services for health systems and community healthcare organizations, announced the launch of its Virtual Clinic and Iris Insights platforms. This comprehensive suite of services empowers healthcare organizations to seamlessly integrate behavioral healthcare into their patient journeys, addressing the critical need for increased access to quality mental health services.

Approximately 40% of US adults and adolescents with mental health disorders currently don't receive care. "The Virtual Clinic and Iris Insights represent a significant leap forward in bridging this gap," said Andy Flanagan , CEO of Iris Telehealth. "By combining a patient-centric virtual care model with data-driven insights, we are enabling healthcare organizations to deliver timely, high-quality behavioral health services that improve patient outcomes and drive program success."

Virtual Clinic: Integrated behavioral healthcare for all

The Virtual Clinic offers a comprehensive care model that seamlessly integrates with existing workflows to fill behavioral health gaps in patient journeys. It provides three key pillars to support successful behavioral health integration:

Patient-centered care: Enables patients of all ages and acuities to receive virtual behavioral health services, improving access and experience.

Enables patients of all ages and acuities to receive virtual behavioral health services, improving access and experience. Provider support: Equips healthcare providers with the tools and resources they need to deliver effective behavioral healthcare.

Equips healthcare providers with the tools and resources they need to deliver effective behavioral healthcare. Technology integration: Leverages existing workflows and electronic medical records (EMR) systems for smooth integration with the care team.

Iris Insights: Data-driven platform for behavioral health optimization

Integrated within the Virtual Care model, Iris Insights leverages an AI-powered platform backed by clinical expertise to optimize the financial, clinical and operational aspects of a behavioral health strategy. It includes the following modules:

Behavioral Health Command Center: Provides a central hub for collecting and visualizing key operational, clinical and financial data, enabling continuous improvement and data-driven decision-making.

Provides a central hub for collecting and visualizing key operational, clinical and financial data, enabling continuous improvement and data-driven decision-making. Revenue Cycle Analytics & Benchmarking: Delivers actionable insights on revenue cycle management, highlighting areas for improvement and providing national and local benchmarks for comparison.

By combining advanced technology with clinical expertise, the Virtual Clinic and Iris Insights offer comprehensive solutions that address the pressing need for accessible and affordable behavioral healthcare.

This innovative approach not only improves patient outcomes but also positions healthcare organizations for long-term financial sustainability. By driving top-line revenue, optimizing margins and reducing costs, these solutions enable providers to deliver high-quality mental health services while ensuring the financial viability of their programs. Iris Telehealth is committed to partnering with healthcare organizations to reshape the future of behavioral healthcare and ensure that every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com .

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality behavioral health care for their patients by providing the care models, clinicians, analytics and expertise to build a sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community.

Media Contact

PANBlast on behalf of Iris Telehealth

Annie Cumming

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 207

SOURCE Iris Telehealth