Iris Telehealth Marks a New Chapter in Behavioral Health with Launch of Iris Insights and Appointment of Chief Growth Officer

The company advances its platform for scalable, performance-driven behavioral health care

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth today launched Iris Insights, an intelligence platform that gives healthcare organizations the visibility they need to run behavioral health as a sustainable, high-performing service line.

Designed specifically for behavioral health, Iris Insights brings clinical, operational and financial data into a unified view of behavioral health operations. The offering integrates with EHR, scheduling, referral and billing systems, helping healthcare organizations better understand performance and identify areas for improvement.

Iris Insights is designed to help healthcare organizations:

Understand where patient demand is lost across the care journey.

Identify variation in provider productivity and workflows.

Surface billing, documentation and revenue gaps.

Track performance across access, operations and financial outcomes.

"Health systems are being asked to do more with behavioral health, but without the visibility to understand what's working and where to improve," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "Iris Insights reflects the next phase of our evolution, expanding how we support organizations with the intelligence they need to strengthen access, improve performance and build more sustainable behavioral health programs."

Bringing that intelligence to health systems and community organizations at scale requires a different kind of commercial leadership. To lead that effort, Iris Telehealth has appointed Donna Robinson as Chief Growth Officer. She's responsible for bringing Iris Telehealth's integrated care delivery and intelligence capabilities to health systems and payers seeking a more connected, performance-oriented approach to behavioral health. Donna brings more than 25 years of experience leading teams across healthcare technology, life sciences and customer engagement organizations.

"Iris Telehealth is building what health systems increasingly need: a more connected, more intelligent foundation for behavioral health," said Robinson. "What stands out is the opportunity to combine deep clinical expertise with insights that help organizations expand access, support care teams and strengthen performance over time."

Together, Iris Insights and Robinson's appointment underscore Iris Telehealth's continued investment in helping health systems build stronger, more sustainable behavioral health programs through both care delivery and enhanced operational intelligence.

To learn more about Iris Telehealth and Iris Insights, visit IrisTelehealth.com.

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth partners with healthcare organizations to design, build, and strengthen behavioral health programs within existing care environments. Guided by practicing clinicians, Iris integrates expert providers and thoughtfully designed care models into everyday workflows, expanding access to high‑quality behavioral health care where patients already receive care. With insight and measurement woven into every solution, Iris helps organizations support providers, improve care delivery, and achieve sustainable outcomes without adding unnecessary complexity.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Iris Telehealth