Irish Spring® Calls for Good, Clean Sportsmanship During the Most Rivaled College Football Games

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish Spring® is bringing good, clean fun to three of the fiercest rivalries in college football during College Football Rivalry Week on Saturday, November 30, with the introduction of the "Irish Spring Neutral Zone." The brand pop-ups will be held during tailgates for the big games in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Auburn, Alabama; and Gainesville, Florida.

At the Neutral Zone, fans will have an opportunity to belt out classic karaoke tunes with a chance to win Irish Spring products and giveaways. The catch? Opposing fans will need to set aside their differences and join forces by standing on "soapboxes" decorated in their school colors and sing a synchronized duet, all to promote fun, clean sportsmanship. Tailgaters will be able to cheer on their friends, play cornhole and have some "Good Clean Fun" ahead of the game.

This isn't Irish Spring's first attempt to make peace among rival teams. After a local Georgia supermarket pulled Irish Spring products from their shelves ahead of University of Georgia's matchup with Notre Dame in September, the company brought their own supply of soap down to Georgia to make sure Athens was stocked up for a good, clean game between the top-10 opponents. To culminate the season, Irish Spring will bring the same clean passion for rivalry weekend's top matchups.

Joining Irish Spring to launch the Neutral Zone activations is former pro linebacker and Michigan alumnus, Dhani Jones. Jones is no stranger to The Game, with thrilling, hard-fought victories in 1996, 1997 and 1999. He'll be on the ground in Ann Arbor to rally fans, promote sportsmanship and officially launch the Irish Spring Neutral Zone.

"I can't wait to see these fans put aside their fierce rivalry and enter the Irish Spring Neutral Zone to participate in some good, clean fun," said Jones. "No matter whose side you're on or who wins, a post-game shower with Irish Spring is always best for washing away the day and keeping me fresh."

The Irish Spring Neutral Zone will launch in Ann Arbor, MI; Auburn, AL; and Gainesville, FL on gameday and be open four hours before kickoff for fans of all teams at these locations:

Ann Arbor, MI : Parking lot of Baba Dari Mediterranean Grill (601 Packard St., Corner of State and Hill Streets) at 8:00 a.m. ET .

Parking lot of Baba Dari Mediterranean Grill (601 Packard St., Corner of State and Hill Streets) at . Auburn, AL : Parking lot of Anders Bookstore (212 W Magnolia Ave.) at 11:30 a.m. CT .

Parking lot of Anders Bookstore (212 W Magnolia Ave.) at . Gainesville, FL : Parking lot adjacent to The University of Florida Hillel (2020 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603) at 3:30 p.m. ET

Join in on the conversation in the Neutral Zone throughout rivalry weekend by following @IrishSpring on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Irish Spring is the leading combined male body wash and bar soap brand in the U.S., offering a variety of refreshing body wash and bar soaps. Irish Spring encourages people to get out there, get dirty, and then come back for the reward of the freshest clean. For more information visit IrishSpring.com

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com .

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Related Links

https://www.colgatepalmolive.com

