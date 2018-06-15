Irish Spring® Cleans Up Firefly Music Festival Goers to Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Most People Showering Simultaneously (Single Venue)

Irish Spring® ultimately broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 10 a.m. with 396 participants showering simultaneously for five consecutive minutes – exceeding the previous record holder by 65 people.

Known as the East Coast's largest live music and camping festival, Firefly Music Festival attracted over 70,000 campers spanning over four days, according to the festival's website (2018, June). As the Official Grooming Product of Firefly Music Festival, Irish Spring® also supplied body wash to over 400 showers across the campground throughout the weekend.

About Firefly Music Festival

Founded in 2012, Firefly Music Festival is the east coast's largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, DE. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing performances, enjoy a wide assortment of food selections, spend late nights with friends in the campgrounds, and make memories that last a lifetime. Firefly 2018 will take place June 14 - 17 and features headliners Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and more. Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.

