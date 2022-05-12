IRIS.TV Announces Partnership with Publica to Integrate Video-Level Contextual Data in Leading CTV Ad Server

CTV continues to grow in importance in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. In 2021, eMarketer projected that U.S. advertisers spent $14.4 billion on CTV, an increase of 60% compared to 2020, with ad spending projected to surpass $30 billion by 2025.

With marketers challenged to oversee advertising campaigns across dozens of platforms, an intuitive, data-driven strategy is essential for success. Until recently, data targeting has been focused around app, channel, and self-declared genre data, but the increasing availability of video-level contextual data offers value for both publishers and marketers as it provides content-level transparency that improves ad efficacy and brand safety.

The new partnership between IRIS.TV and Publica also represents the first-time publishers can use their IRIS-enabled video-level data for targeting direct deals from an ad server, dramatically streamlining the process of introducing contextual data for planning and targeting advertising campaigns. With these new capabilities, publishers will be able to shift larger TV budgets into CTV by providing linear buyers with the level of targeting they have come to expect.

"The future of entertainment will take place on CTV, which means advertising and data leaders must work together to make CTV campaigns as efficient and effective as possible," said Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO of IRIS.TV. "Our partnership with Publica breaks new ground in CTV advertising, making it possible for marketers to target direct deals from an ad server. We look forward to developing further innovations with Publica as we develop and expand our partnership."

"Strong data assets are essential for marketers planning CTV campaigns," said Ben Antier, CEO of Publica. "The combination of IRIS.TV's video data platform and Publica's industry-leading solutions for CTV Publishers will allow brands and marketers to achieve new levels of success with highly targeted, data-backed advertising campaigns, across global streaming publishers."

"Cinedigm is pleased to be working with Publica and IRIS.TV on this product launch. Data has always unpinned our advertising strategy at Cinedigm and we believe that providing deep level contextual insights derived from our premium video channels will better position us to meet our advertiser's needs for greater control, accurate targeting granularity over our content and full transparency into how their CTV advertising is working." Said Ian Donnelly, Manager, Ad Operations at Cinedigm

"We are excited to introduce contextual targeting at the video level to XUMO advertisers, across more than 200 of our free premium channels. We have seen first hand how important data is to advertisers looking to increase their CTV ad buys, and we are now in the process of working with these global partners to help them build the audience segments they are looking to target on CTV at scale." Said Jerrold Son, Executive Director Advertising Operations at XUMO

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is the only data platform built for video. We provide video data connectivity to enable better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. For CTV and online video, we structure, connect, and activate the world's video-level data. Since 2013, we've enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform for video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, verification, planning, measurement, and video recommendations. For more information, visit www.iris.tv

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 5 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Samsung, MLB, Paramount, Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, Philo, XUMO, and more. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

IRIS.TV Media Contact

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

[email protected]

Publica Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)