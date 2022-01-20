Irma Sosa Pineda's new book "Divine Intervention" is an awe-inspiring account of an immigrant whose faith helped her survive in a foreign country

Irma Sosa Pineda, an immigrant from El Salvador, a resilient woman, a loving mother to two beautiful daughters; has completed her new book "Divine Intervention": a gripping memoir of a godly woman who came from The Republic of El Salvador. Being born in a large family, Irma Sosa Pineda had a wonderful childhood surrounded by nature, love, and all the good things the world has to offer. Not until the country's paradigm shifted in the 1980s, Irma decided to leave her home country and take a leap of faith in a land that is very much foreign to her.

Pineda shares, "Divine Intervention is the story of a humble person who was born in El Salvador, being the fourth daughter of nine brothers and sisters. She once lived the most amazing childhood surrounded by nature and love in a place of freedom and happiness where all the children have the freedom to play together in a secure environment.

During school time, I had a wonderful experience in learning in my humble public school. We, all the children of the community, walk together to the school with no fear; we walk in a safe environment. During 1980s, the country was having a social change. It was not safe anymore; I just looked at the chaos that was happening in our communities, with the families. The community was not safe anymore; what I saw was destruction and poverty, no job opportunities. I decided to migrate to the United States. I knew it would not be easy, but I took the risk of losing my life in the journey, by crossing the desert and getting on board of the train, The Beast, looking for my American dream. Like many immigrants who leave their loved ones to give them a better future, I also left my eighteen-month-old baby. I went through this pain that is hard to explain, and only the ones who had experienced the same journey can truly understand how hard it is to leave your loved ones behind. It was not easy to reach the American dream, and in this story, you will read all the danger and struggles that I went through and how I never gave up. I knew God was holding her hand the whole time and made her strong to survive in another country, another culture, another language, and another environment. This humble person became a lion to survive and reach her goal."

Published by Page Publishing, Irma Sosa Pineda's revealing story sheds new light on an immigrant experience. She ran into a series of obstacles upon chasing her American dream and luckily, she has her faith to hold onto when times get rough.

Irma's story is a story of survival; an honest depiction of the immigrants' plight.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Divine Intervention" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729989/Irma_Sosa_Pineda__MA__MEd.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing