iRobot Introduces Roomba Combo® 10 Max Robot + AutoWash™ Dock - Its Best-Cleaning, Most Intelligent and Independent Robot Vacuum and Mop Yet

iRobot's first AutoWash™ Dock adds automatic mop pad washing and self-cleaning for a more hands-free customer experience

Powered by iRobot OS Intelligence, new Enhanced Dirt Detect™Technology recognizes and cleans the dirtiest areas even more

BEDFORD, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today introduced its most advanced robot vacuum and mop, the Roomba Combo® 10 Max Robot + AutoWash™ Dock. The newly designed 2-in-1 Roomba Combo 10 Max brings independent cleaning to a new level with iRobot's first multifunction AutoWash Dock and added intelligence. Engineered to powerfully vacuum and mop multiple floor types, the Roomba Combo 10 Max + AutoWash Dock automatically refills and recharges the robot, washes and dries its mopping pad, empties debris and self-cleans so customers can worry less about maintaining their robot while keeping their floors immaculate. Powered by iRobot OS, the Roomba Combo 10 Max features new Enhanced Dirt Detect™ Technology, which allows it to recognize large concentrations of dirt and debris up to 8x more frequently1 and clean even more in those areas like a person would. It will also be the first robot floor cleaner from iRobot to be compliant with the Matter smart home protocol and compatible with the Apple Home ecosystem.

The newly designed 2-in-1 Roomba Combo 10 Max + AutoWash Dock brings independent cleaning to a new level with iRobot’s first multifunction AutoWash Dock and added intelligence. Unlike other 2-in-1s, the Roomba Combo 10 Max employs its durable metal Auto-Retract Mopping System when it detects carpet, lifting its mop pad to the top of the robot to keep even high-pile carpets fresh and dry.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9202951-irobot-introduces-roomba-combo-10-max-robot-autowash-dock/

"With the Roomba Combo 10 Max, iRobot is leveraging more than 20 years of floor cleaning innovation and expertise to bring customers our most powerful, independent and smartest robot yet," said Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot. "Combining unique and proven innovations like the Auto-Retract Mop, 4-Stage Cleaning System, Dual Multi-Surface Brushes and reliable object avoidance with the new AutoWash Dock, the Roomba Combo 10 Max provides customers with our most complete solution for effectively vacuuming and deep scrubbing multiple surfaces. With the addition of Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology and future compatibility with Matter, the Roomba Combo 10 Max is also our most intelligent robot and will allow customers to more easily integrate it within a smart home ecosystem."

AutoWash Dock Does the Dirty Work for You

The stylish AutoWash Dock is crafted with premium antimicrobial materials and automatically empties dirt and debris into an enclosed bag, refills the mopping solution tank, and washes and dries the mop pad. The AutoWash Dock automatically cleans the dock after every pad wash to proactively prevent dirt and debris build-up. Customers can choose to run a manual self-clean cycle, and they are proactively reminded through the iRobot Home app when deeper cleaning or standard maintenance is needed. The AutoWash Dock handles dirt and debris emptying for up to 60 days and holds up to 7 days of water supply to wash the robot's mopping pad and self-clean. Customers can even ask their Roomba Combo 10 Max to clean the mop pad after cleaning specific rooms, like bathrooms, so messes don't get spread around the home.

An Expert in Dirt Elimination

The Roomba Combo 10 Max robot tackles dirt, pet fur and debris with precision. With its extraordinary dust and fiber pickup capabilities, it effortlessly banishes dirt from carpets, hard floors and even hard-to-reach corners. The 4-Stage Cleaning System features an Edge-Sweeping Brush for thorough corner cleaning, Dual Rubber Brushes that adjust to different floor types and avoid pet hair tangles, 100% stronger Power-Lifting Suction2 and deep-clean mopping. The robot cleans even deeper with Carpet Boost, automatically increasing suction power when it detects carpets. With SmartScrub, the Roomba Combo 10 Max mops back and forth with consistent pressure and 2x deeper scrubbing3 to eliminate stubborn messes like coffee and grime.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max seamlessly transitions from vacuuming carpet to mopping floors, and customers can rest easy knowing that their carpets will stay dry with D.R.I (Dry Rug Intelligence), only from iRobot. Unlike other 2-in-1s, the Roomba Combo 10 Max employs its durable metal Auto-Retract Mopping System when it detects carpet, lifting its mop pad to the top of the robot to keep even high-pile carpets fresh and dry. On hard floors, it vacuums and mops at the same time, keeping them shiny clean every single day.

Intelligence to Clean Like You Clean

Many of iRobot's products have had the ability to detect large quantities of dirt and debris using various sensors – and clean more in those areas like a customer would. With new Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo 10 Max also uses its camera to visually pinpoint dirt on the floor, so it now recognizes the dirtiest areas up to 8x more frequently1 and keeps a cleaner home by making multiple passes in those areas.

Powered by iRobot OS and PrecisionVision Navigation, and leveraging robust machine learning capabilities, the Roomba Combo 10 Max creates a complete smart map of the home 7x faster4 and automatically labels each room type so customers can quickly and easily create routines for their robot to clean wherever they want after just one run. Dirt Detective lets the Roomba Combo 10 Max analyze past cleaning information to predict the cleanliness of each room and unlock intelligence for room prioritization, cleaning settings and even knowing when it is time to wash the mop pad. Customers can also pair their robot with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant-enabled devices5 to tell it where to clean using only their voice.

With its advanced navigation and object detection capabilities, the Roomba Combo 10 Max navigates under and around furniture, avoiding obstacles like stairs, cords, socks, shoes and more. This lets customers pick up less daily clutter before the robot cleans and gives them peace of mind the robot will complete its job without interruption. It also includes iRobot's Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.) – it will steer clear of pet accidents, or iRobot will replace it for free.6

Matter-Enabled and Apple Home Compatible for a Seamless Smart Home

The Roomba Combo 10 Max will be Matter-enabled in Q4 2024 and compatible with the Apple Home ecosystem. As a leader in consumer robots, iRobot has been working with smart home industry players to define and implement the robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) standard for Matter. Matter is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable and seamless to use. It will enable communication across smart home devices, mobile app and cloud services.

iRobot Commitment to Customer Data, Privacy and Security

iRobot products and iRobot OS are backed by the company's commitment to customer privacy and data security. The company uses the highest standards of data encryption to make sure customer data stays private and secure. Customer data is only used to improve their experience and their robot's performance. Customers may update their settings in the app at any time, empowering them to determine what information iRobot may access. iRobot does not, and will not, sell customer data.

Pricing & Availability:

North America:

The Roomba Combo 10 Max is available for pre-sale now in the U.S. and Canada on iRobot.com, with shipments beginning in August. It will also be available at select retailers for pre-sale beginning in August. Pricing starts at $1399.



Rest of World:

The Roomba Combo 10 Max is also available for pre-sale in Europe, with availability in other international markets in the coming months.

For more information:

Roomba® robot vacuum and Braava jet® robot mop photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/media-kits.

1 Compared to previous Dirt Detect™ Technology

2 Compared to Roomba Combo i Series

3 Compared to standard vacuum & mop mode for coffee and grime

4 Compared to previous iRobot mapping technology

5 Works with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

6 Offer only valid in certain jurisdictions and for 1 year from purchase and covers replacement product only. Valid only for solid cat or dog waste. Additional terms and conditions apply – see https://www.irobot.com/legal/terms-and-conditions#promise for full details.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning new product availability and new product features, including features that expand product performance over time. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE iRobot Corporation