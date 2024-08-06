iRobot Names Jeffrey Engel as President & Chief Operating Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced it has named Jeffrey Engel as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Engel holds more than 30 years of executive and advisory experience, most recently serving as the company's Chief Restructuring Officer. As iRobot's President & COO, Mr. Engel will oversee daily operations and be responsible for the company's ongoing restructuring, research and development, operations and supply chain, and product management. He will report directly to Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO.

"Jeff is a highly accomplished executive with a unique set of skills and experiences that have allowed him to excel at leading organizations through change and turning companies around," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "Since joining iRobot as Chief Restructuring Officer earlier this year, Jeff has not only played a pivotal role in defining and executing on the company's operational restructuring plan, but he has also stepped in to successfully lead our manufacturing, supply chain and engineering organizations. His experience as a turnaround leader and business architect is proven, and we are confident that with his leadership as President and COO, the company will continue progressing on its strategic initiatives and return to profitable growth."

"Since joining iRobot, I have been inspired by the commitment set forth by the organization to returning to growth and capitalizing on the many opportunities that exist in both the near-term and long-term," said Jeff Engel, President and COO at iRobot. "I am honored to take on the role of President and COO and look forward to working across the company to continue innovating, bringing new products to market and further establishing the strategic direction that will ensure iRobot is well positioned for the future."

Mr. Engel is a global turnaround and restructuring advisor with more than 30 years of C-suite and advisory experience leading successful turnarounds across multiple industries and geographies, including the Americas, EMEA and APAC. He previously served as iRobot's Chief Restructuring Officer. Prior to iRobot, Mr. Engel served as Founder and Managing Director of Pacific Partners Capital, an advisory firm that helped clients navigate complex and challenging situations in industrial companies, manufacturing, consumer products and electronics, automotive and software sectors. He served as an Executive-in-Residence and Senior Advisor at AlixPartners, one of the world's leading management consulting and restructuring firms, frequently assuming interim C-suite positions to plan and lead business turnarounds. Throughout his career, Mr. Engel has worked with many of the world's leading PE firms and investment banks on portfolio company operational challenges, strategic initiatives and investment decisions. He has held various C-suite and advisory positions at companies, including Senior Principal at Kearney, Executive Director and CPO of Americas at Ford Motor Company, and COO and Board Member of Westpoint Stevens with Icahn Enterprises. Mr. Engel holds an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

