iRobot Redefines Floor Care with the Introduction of a 5-in-1 Disinfecting Hard Floor Cleaner Along with a New Generation of Roomba Robots

Reflecting iRobot's continued commitment to consumer-led innovation, the expanded portfolio introduces a breakthrough new hard floor care solution alongside the next generation of Roomba® robots, delivering smarter, safer, more effective ways to clean

New Roomba® Electro™ Plus 5-in-1 hard floor cleaner combines vacuuming, mopping, and disinfecting in a cordless cleaning device. Powered by electrolyzed water technology it delivers commercial-grade sanitization utilizing only tap water, killing 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, fungi and germs with no added chemicals or steam required.

iRobot also introduces five new Roomba® robot models better able to navigate the realities of modern living with improved cleaning and smarter navigation and automation.

BEDFORD, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp., the maker of Roomba, and a leader in consumer robotics and intelligent floor care, today announced its most significant portfolio expansion in years with the introduction of Roomba® Electro™ Plus, its first non-robot floor cleaning solution, alongside a reimagined generation of Roomba® robots that now bring premium technologies & experiences throughout the portfolio. Together, the new products reflect iRobot's continued commitment to consumer-led innovation, expanding beyond robotic cleaning to deliver a more complete floor care ecosystem designed around the evolving needs of today's households.

Roomba® Electro™ Plus is a first-of-its-kind 5-in-1 hard floor cleaner that vacuums, mops, and disinfects at the same time, delivering commercial-grade cleaning using only tap water. No added chemicals. No toxins. No complicated routines.

Leading this expansion is the debut of Roomba® Electro Plus. Unlike traditional Roomba® robots, Roomba® Electro Plus is a first-of-its-kind, cordless, user-operated cleaning system that brings commercial-grade sanitization into a simple, everyday cleaning experience. Powered by electrolyzed water technology, Roomba® Electro Plus transforms ordinary tap water into a powerful disinfecting solution that kills 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, fungi and germs without any added chemicals, toxins, steam, or complexity. Safe for kids, pets, and the planet.

The launch is complemented by five Roomba® robot models entering the North American market for the first time including:

Roomba® Max 775 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock

Roomba® Max 715 Vacuum Robot + AutoEmpty™ Dock

Roomba® Plus 575 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock

Roomba® Plus 515 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock

Roomba® Plus 415 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock

Across the lineup, the new robots feature enhanced cleaning performance, increased suction power, smarter automation, and improved intelligence. The Roomba® Max 775 Combo and the Roomba® Max 715 Vacuum Robot are iRobot's most advanced robots to date, while the Roomba® Plus 415 Combo Robot, Roomba® Plus 515 Combo Robot, and Roomba® Plus 575 Combo Robot are 46% smaller² than previous generations, allowing them to better navigate the realities of modern living—from tighter layouts and lower furniture to homes filled with everyday clutter, reaching spaces with as little as 9 cm of clearance. These robots deliver maximum value with premium features at a more affordable price.

"Innovation in floor care shouldn't create more complexity for consumers," said Jennifer Lichtenheim, SVP and General Manager, Americas at iRobot. "At iRobot, our commitment to innovation continues to shape every product we bring to market. With the introduction of the Roomba® Electro Plus and continued advancements across our Roomba® robot portfolio, we're expanding the possibilities of floor care with solutions that are smarter, safer, more intuitive, and designed around the real needs of today's households."

Together, the expanded portfolio enables consumers to pair hands-free daily maintenance with deeper, more intentional cleaning.

Product Details

Roomba® Electro™ Plus ($399.99 MSRP): A cordless disinfecting hard floor cleaner, delivering powerful 5-in-1 non-toxic cleaning performance in a streamlined design. Key features include:

Vacuums, mops, and sanitizes in one pass

Kills 99.99% of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and germs

PowerSpin™ roller mop with continuous self-cleaning

Dirt Detect™ technology to adjust cleaning intensity based on mess level

Self-propelled design for easy, one-handed cleaning

Anti-hair wrap system for low-maintenance performance

Streak-free, residue-free cleaning results

ThermaClean™ dock self-washes, self-sanitizes, and self-dries itself after each use

A New Generation of Roomba® Robots Built for Modern Homes

The newest line of Roomba® robot models represents a meaningful evolution in design and capability. Across the lineup they deliver increased suction, smarter navigation, greater automation, and improved intelligence. The result is a portfolio that is simpler to live with, easier to trust, and brings advanced cleaning technology closer to everyday life.

The new lineup includes:

Roomba® Max 775 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock ($999.99 MSRP): Our most advanced robot delivers powerful, intelligent cleaning with 4X more power‑lifting suction¹ and mopping that tackles dried‑on messes with ease. ClearView™ Pro LiDAR expertly builds precise 3D maps of your home, detects obstacles, identifies pet zones, and adapts to clean messes automatically for deeper, more efficient cleaning. PrecisionVision™ AI intelligently identifies and avoids obstacles like cords, shoes, and even pet waste.

The self‑cleaning PowerSpin™ Roller Mop uses 167°F heated water for streak-free results, and an industry‑first cover keeps carpet dry. Dual anti‑tangle brushes handle pet hair and debris, while hands‑free docking, odor-control carbon debris bags, and app voice control provide a fresher, customized clean for up to 3 months with minimal effort.

Roomba® Max 715 Vacuum Robot + AutoEmpty™ Dock ($699.99 MSRP): This vacuum-only robot delivers 4x stronger power-lifting suction¹ and an enhanced anti-tangle brush to tackle everyday messes, while ClearView™ Pro LiDAR maps, auto-names, and optimizes your home and PrecisionVision™ AI avoids obstacles—even pet waste—for confident cleaning. The AutoEmpty™ Dock provides up to 3 months of hands-free cleaning, self-emptying into odor-control AllergenLock™ carbon bags to keep debris contained and your home fresher.

Roomba® Plus 575 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock ($799.99 MSRP): An intelligent, AI-powered vacuum and mop with a 46% more compact design² that fits under beds, sofas, and cabinets and climbs thresholds up to 35 mm. It delivers 3.5x stronger suction¹ and 2x deeper scrubbing with SmartScrub™ technology to tackle dirt, pet hair, and stuck-on messes, while ClearView™ Pro with Dual-line LiDAR builds precise 3D maps to optimize cleaning paths and PrecisionVision™ AI avoids obstacles—like cords, shoes, and even pet waste—for confident cleaning. Schedule daily cleans for consistently spotless floors, while the AutoWash™ Dock auto-dispenses StayClean™ solution, heat-washes and dries the mop, self-empties debris, and delivers up to 3 months of hands-free, low-maintenance cleaning.

Roomba® Plus 515 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock ($699.99 MSRP): Keep floors effortlessly clean—even when life gets messy. This powerful robot vacuum and mop delivers 3X more suction³ to capture dirt, crumbs, and pet hair with ease. Its 46% more compact design² fits under more furniture, while a long‑lasting battery provides up to 295 minutes (about 10 hours), cleaning up to 2,000 sq ft on a single charge. An onboard water tank keeps mop pads consistently wet as DualClean™ pads spinning at 180 RPM and SmartScrub tackle dried‑on spills. Pads automatically lift on carpets, then hot‑wash and hot‑dry at 167°F/113°F for hygienic care. The AutoWash™ Dock handles up to 3 months of hands‑free maintenance, while ClearView™ Dual Line LiDAR maps rooms precisely for thorough edge‑to‑edge cleaning on your schedule.

Roomba® Plus 415 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock ($599.99 MSRP): A 46% more compact robot² that fits under beds, sofas, and cabinets, vacuums and mops in one run with 2.8x stronger suction,¹ spinning DualClean™ mop pads, SmartScrub™ for dried-on messes, heated pad drying at 113°F, ClearView™ Dual-line LiDAR navigation, and up to 3 months of hands-free debris emptying.

¹ Compared to Roomba® 105 Combo Robot ² Compared to volume of Roomba® Plus 505 Combo Robot ³ Compared to Roomba® Plus 505 Combo Robot

Availability

The Roomba® Electro Plus and expanded Roomba® robot lineup are now available for pre-sale on www.irobot.com and will be available at select retailers later this month.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping, and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. Roomba. The Original. Trusted by over 50 million homes. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

SOURCE iRobot Corporation