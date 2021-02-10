iRobot Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 2, 2021.

"iRobot delivered a strong finish to 2020 with revenue, operating income and EPS that surpassed the plans that we outlined at the end of October," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot. "Solid demand combined with excellent collaboration and execution among our sales, marketing and operations teams and our broader supply chain enabled us to grow fourth-quarter revenue in excess of 25% in each major geographic region. We converted this top-line performance into increased operating income and EPS."

Angle continued, "Maintaining a clean home has taken on increasing importance while the pandemic forces people to stay at home. It is gratifying to see that our efforts to differentiate our floor cleaning robots with innovative features and functionality that support the fluid lifestyles of their owners are resonating in the marketplace. To that end, we generated significant growth with our premium floor cleaning robots throughout the year. We were also pleased with the substantial expansion of our connected customer base, which grew over 80% in 2020."

Angle concluded, "Our outlook for 2021 reflects our confidence that the growth drivers for our business will remain largely intact over the coming quarters. We believe that our success in continuing to drive solid top-line expansion in 2021 will also enable us to fund investment into key areas of our business and help mitigate the impact of tariffs on our 2021 profitability. As we move forward, we believe that our success in scaling Malaysia volumes, advancing key R&D initiatives and building stronger, more enduring relationships with millions of connected customers will further strengthen our business, enhance our ability to drive overall top-line growth and accelerate our profitability over the long term. As we continue to execute on our plans, we are excited about our prospects to sustain solid top-line growth into 2022 and convert that expansion into 2022 profit margins and EPS that exceed 2020 levels."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 grew 28% to $544.8 million over $426.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Full-year 2020 revenue was $1,430.4 million , an increase of 18% over $1,214.0 million in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 revenue growth was highlighted by 28% growth in the U.S. and 27% international growth. Growth outside of the U.S. was led by 39% expansion in Japan and a 26% increase in EMEA. Full-year 2020 revenue grew 23% in the U.S., 20% in Japan and 8% in EMEA. We estimate that iRobot's fourth-quarter 2020 revenue to support e-commerce, which spans the company's own website and app, dedicated e-commerce websites and the online arms of traditional retailers, grew by over 70% over the fourth quarter of 2019, and represented approximately 60% of fourth-quarter 2020 revenue. For the full year 2020, we estimate that revenue to support e-commerce grew approximately 55% and represented 60% of annual revenue. Direct-to-consumer revenue of $68 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 grew 117% from the prior year's fourth quarter. 2020 direct-to-consumer revenue of $151 million grew 114% over 2019. The company enjoyed strong growth in its premium robots for both the quarter and full year. Premium robot revenue grew 55% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and nearly 50% for the full year. Premium robots are defined as floor cleaning robots with an MSRP of $500 and higher (the Roomba i3+, 900 Series, i7 Series and s9 Series, and the Braava Jet m Series).

over for the fourth quarter of 2019. Full-year 2020 revenue was , an increase of 18% over in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP operating income was $15.3 million , compared with $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income was $30.4 million versus $27.0 million in the same period last year. Full-year 2020 GAAP operating income was $146.3 million , compared with $86.6 million for the full year 2019. For 2020, non-GAAP operating income was $149.7 million versus $125.8 million for the full year 2019.

, compared with in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income was versus in the same period last year. Full-year 2020 GAAP operating income was , compared with for the full year 2019. For 2020, non-GAAP operating income was versus for the full year 2019. GAAP net income per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.46 , compared with $0.70 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.84 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net income per share for 2020 was $5.14 , compared with $2.97 per share in 2019. Full-year non-GAAP 2020 net income per share was $4.14 , compared with $3.62 for full-year 2019.

, compared with per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net income per share for 2020 was , compared with per share in 2019. Full-year non-GAAP 2020 net income per share was , compared with for full-year 2019. iRobot's 2020 financial results were achieved over a 53-week period while the company's 2019 performance reflected a 52-week period.

As of January 2, 2021 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $483.7 million , up from $357.3 million as of September 26, 2020 , and $256.4 million as of December 28, 2019 .

Q420 and Recent Business Highlights

Financial Expectations

iRobot is providing GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2022. A detailed reconciliation between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP expectations is included in the attached financial tables.

Fiscal Year 2021:

Metric GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Revenue $1.635 - $1.675 billion — $1.635 - $1.675 billion Gross Profit $662 - $692 million ~$3 million $665 - $695 million Operating Income $69 - $79 million ~$41 million $110 - $120 million Earnings Per Share $1.85 - $2.10 ~$1.15 $3.00 - $3.25

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, major business developments and its outlook for fiscal year 2021 financial performance. Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: Thursday, February 11 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Conference ID: 8336358

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q4-2020-irobot-corp-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through February 18, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 8336358.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations regarding: future financial performance, including revenue growth in 2021 and 2022, increased incremental costs in 2021, and profit margin expansion and EPS growth in 2022; the impact of tariffs; the impact of our supply chain and R&D initiatives; and anticipated revenue, gross profit, operating income and earnings per share for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2022. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: our ability to operate in an emerging market; the financial strength of our customers and retailers; the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; general economic conditions; market acceptance of and adoption of our products; and competition. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 Revenue $ 544,827 $ 426,778 $ 1,430,390 $ 1,214,010 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 329,181 254,970 758,241 658,362 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 225 2,438 1,920 11,721 Total cost of revenue 329,406 257,408 760,161 670,083 Gross profit 215,421 169,370 670,229 543,927 Operating expenses: Research and development 44,741 37,287 156,670 141,607 Selling and marketing 129,331 94,046 265,475 231,548 General and administrative 25,851 21,232 100,770 83,103 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 228 255 992 1,051 Total operating expenses 200,151 152,820 523,907 457,309 Operating income 15,270 16,550 146,322 86,618 Other (expense) income, net (244) 8,502 41,593 12,215 Income before income taxes 15,026 25,052 187,915 98,833 Income tax expense 1,691 5,011 40,847 13,533 Net income $ 13,335 $ 20,041 $ 147,068 $ 85,300 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.71 $ 5.23 $ 3.04 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.70 $ 5.14 $ 2.97 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 28,148 28,300 28,101 28,097 Diluted 28,763 28,563 28,618 28,735 Stock-based compensation included in above figures: Cost of revenue $ 362 $ 366 $ 1,511 $ 1,486 Research and development 3,154 2,557 10,655 9,186 Selling and marketing 1,101 857 3,700 3,323 General and administrative 4,454 1,221 14,109 9,749 Total $ 9,071 $ 5,001 $ 29,975 $ 23,744

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,635 $ 239,392 Short term investments 51,081 17,032 Accounts receivable, net 170,526 146,161 Inventory 181,756 157,347 Other current assets 45,223 34,285 Total current assets 881,221 594,217 Property and equipment, net 76,584 75,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,682 47,478 Deferred tax assets 33,404 41,791 Goodwill 125,872 118,732 Intangible assets, net 9,902 12,352 Other assets 19,063 30,195 Total assets $ 1,189,728 $ 920,753 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 165,779 $ 116,185 Accrued expenses 131,388 81,768 Deferred revenue and customer advances 10,400 4,549 Total current liabilities 307,567 202,502 Operating lease liabilities 50,485 54,928 Deferred tax liabilities 705 912 Other long-term liabilities 26,537 10,342 Total long-term liabilities 77,727 66,182 Total liabilities 385,294 268,684 Stockholders' equity 804,434 652,069 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,189,728 $ 920,753

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) For the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 147,068 $ 85,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of the

effects of acquisition: Depreciation and amortization 34,762 37,159 Gain on equity investment (43,817) (8,439) Stock-based compensation 29,975 23,744 Deferred income taxes, net 13,837 (11,118) Other 6,467 7,267 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source Accounts receivable (21,893) 13,064 Inventory (24,535) 7,307 Other assets (15,804) (3,310) Accounts payable 48,699 (20,536) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,289 (386) Net cash provided by operating activities 232,048 130,052 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property and equipment (31,599) (35,337) Change in other assets (4,150) (5,436) Proceeds from sale of equity investment - 9,787 Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (2,817) Sales and maturities of investments 13,500 12,880 Net cash used in investing activities (22,249) (20,923) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock plans 5,584 7,147 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,845) (7,277) Stock repurchases (25,000) - Net cash used in financing activities (21,261) (130) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,705 20 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 193,243 109,019 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 239,392 130,373 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 432,635 $ 239,392

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 Revenue by Geography: * Domestic $ 316,259 $ 247,152 $ 744,648 $ 603,618 International 228,568 179,626 685,742 610,392 Total $ 544,827 $ 426,778 $ 1,430,390 $ 1,214,010 Units Shipped * Vacuum 1,952 1,730 4,859 4,403 Mopping 241 179 635 586 Total 2,193 1,909 5,494 4,989 Revenue by Product Category ** Vacuum*** $ 484 $ 388 $ 1,274 $ 1,103 Mopping*** 61 39 157 111 Total $ 545 $ 427 $ 1,430 $ 1,214 Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 327 $ 317 $ 318 $ 310 Section 301 tariff costs * $ - $ 21,896 $ - $ 37,862 Section 301 tariff impact on gross and operating margin - % (5.1)% - % (3.1)% Headcount 1,209 1,128 * in thousands ** in millions *** includes accessory revenue Certain numbers may not total due to rounding

iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot was granted a Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion in April 2020, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on the Company's products imported from China until December 31, 2020 and entitles the Company to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since September 2018. We exclude the refunds for tariffs paid in 2018 and 2019 from our 2020 second-quarter and year-to-date non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with workforce reductions, including severance costs, certain professional fees and other costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. These certain tax items include, among other non-recurring tax items, impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 GAAP Revenue $ 544,827 $ 426,778 $ 1,430,390 $ 1,214,010 GAAP Gross Profit $ 215,421 $ 169,370 $ 670,229 $ 543,927 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 225 2,438 1,920 11,721 Stock-based compensation 362 366 1,511 1,486 Tariff refunds 3,531 - (36,486) - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 219,539 $ 172,174 $ 637,174 $ 557,134 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 40.3% 40.3% 44.5% 45.9% GAAP Operating Expenses $ 200,151 $ 152,820 $ 523,907 $ 457,309 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (228) (255) (992) (1,051) Stock-based compensation (8,709) (4,635) (28,464) (22,258) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (expense) income - (138) 566 (466) IP litigation expense, net (2,084) (2,582) (5,444) (2,218) Restructuring and other (10) - (2,073) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 189,120 $ 145,210 $ 487,500 $ 431,316 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 34.7% 34.0% 34.1% 35.5% GAAP Operating Income $ 15,270 $ 16,550 $ 146,322 $ 86,618 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 453 2,693 2,912 12,772 Stock-based compensation 9,071 5,001 29,975 23,744 Tariff refunds 3,531 - (36,486) - Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) - 138 (566) 466 IP litigation expense, net 2,084 2,582 5,444 2,218 Restructuring and other 10 - 2,073 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 30,419 $ 26,964 $ 149,674 $ 125,818 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 5.6% 6.3% 10.5% 10.4% GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 1,691 $ 5,011 $ 40,847 $ 13,533 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 3,826 1,159 (12,016) 4,648 Other tax adjustments 253 1,267 (635) 6,928 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 5,770 $ 7,437 $ 28,196 $ 25,109 GAAP Net Income $ 13,335 $ 20,041 $ 147,068 $ 85,300 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 453 2,693 2,912 12,772 Stock-based compensation 9,071 5,001 29,975 23,744 Tariff refunds 3,531 - (36,486) - Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) - 138 (1,241) 466 IP litigation expense, net 2,084 2,582 5,444 2,218 Restructuring and other 10 - 2,073 - Gain on strategic investments (250) (8,332) (43,817) (8,904) Income tax effect (4,079) (2,426) 12,651 (11,576) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 24,155 $ 19,697 $ 118,579 $ 104,020 GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.46 $ 0.70 $ 5.14 $ 2.97 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.09 0.10 0.44 Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.18 1.05 0.83 Tariff refunds 0.12 - (1.28) - Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) - - (0.04) 0.01 IP litigation expense, net 0.07 0.09 0.19 0.08 Restructuring and other - - 0.07 - Gain on strategic investments (0.01) (0.29) (1.53) (0.31) Income tax effect (0.14) (0.08) 0.44 (0.40) Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.84 $ 0.69 $ 4.14 $ 3.62 Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 28,763 28,563 28,618 28,735 Section 301 Tariff Costs Section 301 tariff costs $ - $ 21,896 $ - $ 37,862 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin

(GAAP & non-GAAP) - % (5.1)% - % (3.1)% Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net (loss) income per diluted

share (GAAP & non-GAAP) $ - $ (0.77) $ - $ (1.32) Supplemental Information Days sales outstanding 31 31 Days in inventory 55 56

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (unaudited) FY-21 GAAP Gross Profit $662 - $692 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$1 million Stock-based compensation ~$2 million Total adjustments ~$3 million Non-GAAP Gross Profit $665 - $695 million FY-21 GAAP Operating Income $69 - $79 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$1 million Stock-based compensation ~$32 million IP litigation expense, net ~$8 million Total adjustments ~$41 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $110 - $120 million FY-21 GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $1.85 - $2.10 Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$0.03 Stock-based compensation ~$1.10 IP litigation expense, net ~ $0.27 Income tax effect ~($0.25) Total adjustments ~$1.15 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $3.00 - $3.25 Number of shares used in diluted per share calculations ~29.1 million

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

Related Links

http://www.irobot.com

