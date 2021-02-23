iRoc CEO Bruce Furst and iHeartRadio Sign Streaming Agreement

Bruce Furst is the forward-thinking founder and CEO of iRoc, formed in 2016, in Austin, Texas. Furst has been involved in licensing content for over 20 years, inclusive of being a direct licensee of the Paramount Pictures Film Library and Major League Baseball Players Association.

Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation was originally formed to be a provider of licensed content and brand marketing, for use exclusively off planet earth, above the Karman Line (62 miles above sea level). The company has licensed thousands of unique song titles and other content to become the first broadcast network for space tourism and future off planet settlements.

While pursuing this goal, a large organic groundswell of public interest developed and the company decided to launch an earthbound radio station. iRoc Space Radio is uniquely curated with music influenced by outer space, covering all genres from rock n' roll to new age. In addition, several times each day, the station features a news cast consisting of only space news and events. Weekly shows are being added that will showcase space travel, outer space settlements, interviews with celebrities, and space industry professionals. Furst commented, "Our entire organization is excited about iHeartRadio now becoming an integral part of the iRoc Space Radio identity." Listeners can visit iheart.com/apps to download on their favorite device and tune-in anywhere they are.

