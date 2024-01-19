iRoc Space Radio Anchor Ashley Furst Leads Heavy Hitters to Battle in "Space Wars"

Is it just for the FAA to veto a returning space capsule with an HIV Cure? Ashley 1st duels icons in "Space Wars" to see Post this

Heavy hitters that iRoc Space Radio Anchor Ashley 1st has drafted to step inside the "Space Wars" gladiator ring include Former CIA Officer and CEO of Foundation for the Future (F4F) Tim Chrisman, along with Phantom Space CEO and SpaceX Co-Founder James Cantrell. With a career of over 35 years, Cantrell pioneered the aerospace industry into what it is today: From winning JPL's first Mars Rover design contest as a college student, to developing SpaceX's first Falcon 1 Rocket with Elon Musk to working with joint US-Soviet programs, NASA, and the European Space Agency to becoming a Space Billionaire whose helped found numerous space start-ups.

Tim Chrisman's prestigious accolades include being the Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon (when the White House transitions to a new president) before he founded F4F; a non-profit that seeks to advance US space infrastructure development by unifying civil space agency and federal policy objectives.

When asked how "Space Wars" differs from other space radio shows, Chrisman replied, "Space Wars is an incredible format - I love how I get to 'fight' with Ashley over relevant topics, keeping the conversation light while still informative. I wish more shows would adopt a format that highlights multiple sides to these important issues!"

iRoc Space Radio Anchor Ashley 1st lets her guest pick their preferred debate stance (Point or Counter Point) before sparring over today's trending hot button space issues, such as:

Is it just for the FAA to veto the return of Varda Space's capsule carrying an HIV cure, but accept an asteroid sample at the same Utah launch site just two weeks later?

Is it more important to send humans to the moon or mars?

Is Russia's decision to leave the International Space Station in 2028 a good or bad imminent event for the United States since it takes both to power the ISS?

"Space Wars" airs on iHeart Radio's number one (#1) Space Station- iRoc Space Radio- on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8AM and 8PM Pacific Time. One can access it by simply telling Alexa / Siri / Google, "Play iRoc Space Radio!"

SOURCE iRoc (Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation)