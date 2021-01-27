iRoc Space Radio Partners with A1st Media For Daily Space News Updates

"iRoc Space Radio is our galaxy's first station dedicated to Space News 5 times daily with music!" -Bruce Furst, CEO iRoc Tweet this

"A1st Media aims to makes iRoc Space Radio News segment unprecedented in its ability to give you the top space headlines from around the world in just three minutes or less AND, to be scripted with the panache of a serious BBC News anchor meets E! Entertainment News for a fresh, smart, witty take on all news space related, no PhD required." A1st Media is a bicoastal (NY/ CA) media firm whose clients and experience range from television (Modern Living with Kathy Ireland; 198 Million Viewership Internationally) to American Airlines programs (Business Talk 360; Viewership 4 Million per 2 Months) along with brand management and negotiations.

iRoc Space Radio was founded by Bruce Furst, under the umbrella of the parent company Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation (iRoc). iRoc is an Austin based provider of licensing, content, and brand marketing for use exclusively off planet earth: above the Karman Line. iRoc will also serve as the distributor of content by becoming the first broadcast network for the first wave of space tourists, space hotels, other operators above the Karman Line (100 kilometers / 62 miles above sea level), not excluding even entertainment for other intergalactic planets and worldly beings. iRoc Founder and CEO Bruce Furst has over 20 years of licensing experience terrestrially (below the Karmen Line) as being a direct licensee of SonyBMG Records, Paramount Pictures Film Library and Major League Baseball Players Association. "Since its embryonic establishment in 2016, iRoc has been strategizing the launch of iRoc Space Radio to take flight- We are excited to be the first at special 2021 milestones that lie ahead. Stay tuned!" – Bruce Furst, CEO iRoc

To hear weekly iRoc Space News Episodes, aired 5x/day at 3am, 7am, 12pm, 5pm, 10pm, please visit: https://www.irocspaceradio.com

For more information about A1st Media, please visit: https://A1stMedia.com

SOURCE Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation