Iron Bow Technologies Wins Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO PARTNER SUMMIT 2025 -- Iron Bow Technologies has been named the Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2025. Cisco Partner Awards recognizes top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed and achieve desired outcomes in an evolving digital landscape.

"Being recognized as Cisco's Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor," said Rene LaVigne, Chairman and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. "I've personally invested over three decades in the technology vertical market, and we have partnered with Cisco since 1996. This award reflects our shared commitment to empowering government agencies with secure, modern, and mission-ready technology solutions. We value our collaboration with Cisco, which enables the public sector to accelerate their initiatives, enhance resilience, and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve."

Cisco Partner Summit awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific markets across geographies. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

