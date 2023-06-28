Iron Drugs Market size to grow by USD 3,552.86 million from 2022 to 2027: A growing number of CKD dialysis centers is an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iron drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,552.86 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.41%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing prevalence of iron deficiency globally, growing awareness about the importance of iron in maintaining overall health, and the growing geriatric population. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iron Drugs Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global iron drugs market Vendor Analysis:

The iron drugs market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share. To remain competitive in the iron drugs market, these companies are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative iron products, as well as improve existing products. Furthermore, they are also focusing on expanding their geographic presence and distribution networks to reach more customers and increase their market share. Companies are ensuring that their products comply with regulatory requirements and safety standards and that they are marketed effectively to healthcare professionals and patients.

Vendor Offerings -

McKesson Corp. - The company offers iron drugs such as Hemral Plus under the subsidiary Hiral Health.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - The company offers iron drugs such as Feraheme ferumoxytol injection for Intravenous.

DSE Health Care Solutions Inc. - The company offers iron drugs such as Injectafer ferric carboxymaltose injection.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation

The iron drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (oral drug and IV drug), age group (adult and pediatric), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the oral drug segment will be significant during the forecast period. The drug that is taken orally to treat iron deficiency anemia is known as an oral drug. They are well-tolerated by most patients, and they are mostly available by prescription or over-the-counter. Furthermore, ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, ferrous fumarate, and iron polysaccharide complex are different types of oral iron supplements. The most used type of oral iron supplement is ferrous sulfate. Hence, these factors are expected to increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers

The growing prevalence of iron deficiency is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Iron deficiency affects people of all ages and sexual orientations. Teenage girls are more affected by iron deficiencies. Furthermore, the main causes of iron deficiency are menstrual blood loss, infections, and parasite infestations. Iron deficiency can be caused due to several factors such as lack of nutrients, a rise in demand, or blood loss due to any cause. In addition, more than half of the world's undernourished population is living in India. Hence, the growing prevalence of iron deficiency is one of the major drivers which is expected to the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

A growing number of CKD dialysis centers in emerging economies is the primary trend. The growing prevalence of CKD in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is motivating renal anemia therapeutics vendors to invest in the market. For example, in 2021, NephroPlus, Asia's dialysis network, announced a USD 25 million investment in India to pursue growth opportunities in India and international markets. New growth opportunities for the vendors in the market are being created in emerging economies by these developments in dialysis centers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The high cost of IV iron therapies is a major challenge to the growth of the market. There are several advantages of IV iron therapies over oral iron drugs, but the high price is a major challenge. As a result, there is a negative effect on their adoption as people may choose low-cost alternatives. For example, the total cost of treatment for iron infusion for severe anemia per year for an individual is around USD 16,000, excluding out-of-pocket expenses of USD 6,500. The high initial cost of ferric carboxymaltose is posing a challenge to the market although it is more cost-effective in the long run. Hence, these high costs are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this iron drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the iron drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the iron drugs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the iron drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of iron drugs market vendors

Iron Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,552.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alinter Group Ltd., Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC, Covis Pharma GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., DSE Health Care Solutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hiral Labs Ltd., McKesson Corp., NovaFerrum, Pharmacosmos AS, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rockwell Medical Inc., Sanofi SA, Shield Therapeutics plc, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

