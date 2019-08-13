'Iron Giants of The Asphalt' Invade Kalamazoo Speedway

We had a near sellout crowd at Madison International Speedway and will be looking for similar results when the Bandits are on display at Kalamazoo Speedway. A lot of tense moments will take over on the track, with 16-18 massive trucks going three-wide, at speeds of up to 100-mph on a short track - This is a "must-see" event for all ages!

Jason Johnson, General Manager of the Bandit Big Rig Race Series, sees fan excitement building as the Kalamazoo race approaches. "Fan support has just been incredible this season," said Johnson. "I still get a kick out of seeing people's faces as they watch big rigs actually racing out there - they can't believe how intense the action can get - much less at speeds approaching 100-mph on a short track."

Bandit key sponsors for the Kalamazoo race include: AirDog – who will be giving away a diesel fuel system, Minimizer – with more than 35 years - producing the toughest products in the toughest industry. Come see why Minimizer's products simply outlast the competition, along with Big'Uns Nuts who continuously donate & promote local no-kill animal shelters.

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and events going on all day - including a Fan Series Truck Show beginning at 11:00 am, followed by the thrill of big rig racing. Race gates open at 3:00 pm. Fans are invited to meet the drivers of the series on the front stretch of the speedway starting at 5:00 pm - green flag drops at 7:00 pm.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team. See you all in Kalamazoo!

Contact: Jason Johnson

Bandit Big Rig Series

(507) 676-1987

jason@banditseries.com

SOURCE Bandit Big Rig Series

