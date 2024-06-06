Iron Horse Auction Company Announces Online Auction of Biogas Power Generators and Methane Capture Equipment

FREMONT, N.C., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., a leading provider of industrial equipment and auction services, today announced an exciting online auction featuring a comprehensive selection of biogas power generators and methane gas capture equipment from Legacy Biogas, LLC in Fremont, North Carolina.

This one-week online auction, starting on June 19 and closing on June 26, 2024 offers a unique opportunity for businesses and individuals to acquire high-quality, well-maintained biogas power generation equipment at competitive prices. The auction includes three GE Jenbacher generators, two Diane XT3 Controls, one Diane XT control, heat recovery systems, methane capture systems, a mortality breaker and other biogas related equipment, perfect for a variety of applications in the renewable energy sector.

Benefits of Participating in the Auction:

Competitive Pricing: Acquire high-quality equipment at a fraction of the original cost.

Acquire high-quality equipment at a fraction of the original cost. Wide Selection: Multiple biogas power generators and affiliated systems are being offered to meet your specific needs.

Multiple biogas power generators and affiliated systems are being offered to meet your specific needs. Convenient Online Bidding: Participate in the auction from anywhere with an internet connection.

Participate in the auction from anywhere with an internet connection. Groupings Bidding Option: For those seeking to purchase groups of assets, combination bidding will be available.

For those seeking to purchase groups of assets, combination bidding will be available. Live On-Site Bidding Option: For those seeking a more traditional auction experience, in-person bidding will also be offered on the final day of the auction at the equipment location: Legacy Biogas, LLC, 396 Benton Pond Rd., Fremont, NC 27830.

"This auction presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses looking to invest in clean, renewable energy solutions," said Chris J Crawford, Auctioneer at Iron Horse Auction Company. "The equipment available is perfect for a variety of applications, including waste-to-energy projects, agricultural biogas production, and landfill gas utilization."

Detailed information about the auction, including a complete equipment list, photos, and registration instructions, can be found at www.ironhorseauction.com.

Those interested in attending the live on-site bidding event on June 26, 2024 at Legacy Biogas, LLC, are encouraged to pre-register online at the auction website.

About Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

Iron Horse Auction Company is a leading provider of industrial equipment and auction services. We offer a wide range of services to help businesses with equipment acquisition, disposition, and valuation. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing our clients with exceptional service and results. Iron Horse has served the southeastern US with auction and appraisal services since 1983.

Contact:

Chris J Crawford, Auctioneer, [email protected], www.ironhorseauction.com

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.