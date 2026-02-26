Iron Mountain Hot Springs Opens The Sauna Summit, U.S.' Most Diverse Sauna Collection and Glenwood Springs' First Public Sauna and Plunge Pool Experience

The new wellness expansion follows the property's 10-year anniversary and introduces a first-of-its-kind contrast therapy destination designed for recovery and restoration, and healing rituals

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Hot Springs today announced the opening of The Sauna Summit, a major wellness expansion featuring the country's most diverse sauna collection and the first publicly accessible sauna and plunge pool experience in Glenwood Springs. Launching on the heels of the property's tenth anniversary, The Sauna Summit marks a significant evolution for Iron Mountain Hot Springs, introducing sauna culture and contrast therapy as essential complements to its renowned geothermal mineral pools.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs

While Glenwood Springs has long been known for its hot springs history, The Sauna Summit fills a gap in the region's wellness landscape. Five new thermal features and three dedicated plunge pools will showcase the proven benefits of contrast therapy firsthand, including recovery and relaxation, better sleep, clearer skin, and reduced stress. Guests can move through the property at their own pace, or participate in Iron Mountain Hot Springs' guided circuits targeting specific health goals such as muscle recovery, cardiovascular health, or nervous system regulation.

Featuring the most diverse sauna collection in the U.S., the Sauna Summit is designed to mirror the distinct architectural styles, temperatures, and aromatherapy and chromotherapy components, including:

Steam Room - Inspired by the Turkish Hammam, humid heat helps open pores, supports skin detoxification, and promotes respiratory relief

Traditional Sauna - Inspired by the Finnish Barrel Sauna, spending time in deep, dry heat is known to boost circulation, support muscle recovery, and reduce stress

Red Light Clay Sauna - Inspired by the South Korean Hanjeungmak, radiant heat and red light encourage detoxification, joint comfort, and cellular recovery

Aromatherapy Sauna - Inspired by the Russian Banya, herbal-infused heat can stimulate circulation, ease muscle tension, and calm the nervous system

Salt Sauna - Inspired by a Polish Salt Room, salt exposure supports respiratory health, skin balance, and relaxation with mineral-infused air

"When we acquired Iron Mountain Hot Springs six years ago, the vision was to create a truly outstanding wellness attraction in America. The WorldSprings expansion, completed in 2023, followed by the opening of The Sauna Summit, accomplishes that objective," said Rob Kramer, Co-Founder of WorldSprings and Managing Partner of Off Road Capital.

"The Sauna Summit is designed to give guests practical, proven ways to support their holistic well-being," said Aaron McCallister, General Manager of Iron Mountain Hot Springs. "By introducing sauna culture, cold plunges, and intentional contrast therapy, we're expanding the experience beyond soaking and offering new ways for people to recover, reset, and feel their best."

"The Sauna Summit is purpose-built for guests to partake in contrast therapy and settle into an open, inviting space that encourages connection and shared time," said Aaron McCallister, General Manager of Iron Mountain Hot Springs. "It allows guests to reset their bodies through intentional wellness experiences or simply spend the day together in a beautiful setting, positioning Iron Mountain as a destination for both wellness enthusiasts and those seeking a more social, elevated way to unwind."

Designed as the ultimate slopes-to-soak experience, The Summit enhances Iron Mountain Hot Springs' standing as both a must-visit Colorado attraction and a wellness-forward destination. The expansion pairs ancient bathing traditions with modern hospitality, offering guests new ways to restore, recover, and reconnect—whether after winter sports or year-round outdoor adventures. It also reflects Iron Mountain Hot Springs' continued growth within the WorldSprings portfolio, whose mission is to make simple, effective wellness more accessible across the United States.

The Sauna Summit is now open and is included with Premier Access (21+). For more information or to plan a visit, please visit www.ironmountainhotsprings.com .

About WorldSprings

WorldSprings is the nation's premier outdoor wellness destination. Designed for relaxation, rejuvenation, recovery, and holistic well-being, each WorldSprings location has as many as 32 total bodies of water inspired by famous geothermal locations such as Iceland's Blue Lagoon and the Dead Sea. With temperatures ranging from 55°F to 108°F, guests may experience an array of therapeutic benefits tailored to their wellness needs. WorldSprings' soak experience is complemented by saunas, cold plunges, and freshwater pools. Currently open in Dallas, TX , as WorldSprings; La Verkin, UT, as Zion Canyon Hot Springs; and Glenwood Springs, CO, as Iron Mountain Hot Springs, WorldSprings is strategically expanding its footprint across the U.S.

