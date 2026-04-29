WorldSprings Named The Official Wellness Destination of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Iconic NFL franchise and world-renowned cheerleaders partner with the beloved local favorite to support recovery and enhance performance all season long

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldSprings, the nation's premier wellness destination centered on relaxation, recovery, and restoration through intentional contrasttherapy,today announced a landmark partnership as the Official Wellness Destination of the Dallas Cowboys, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders(DCC).

Zion Childress, Justin Barron, Marist Liufau

With WorldSprings being less than 5 miles from The Star (the Cowboys World Headquarters), Cowboys players, DCC, and Cowboys fans alike have access to the expansive Dallas property to experience its mineral soaking pools, saunas, cold plunges, and contrast therapy circuits, some of which have already used their preseason free-time to explore. On weekdays, WorldSprings offers a serene, wellness-focused atmosphere perfect for relaxation. Weekends and holidays provide a social energy and more lively experience for the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

"Becoming the official wellness destination of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is an important milestone for WorldSprings Dallas," said Rob Kramer, CEO of WorldSprings. "We've built WorldSprings to support consistent, high-quality recovery, and we're proud to offer these athletes impactful resources when away from their training facility to support high performance throughout a demanding season."

It's no secret that athletes endure rigorous physical demands and balance a strict schedule of training, games, and recovery. For this reason, the Cowboys organization is proud to partner with a brand that may serve as a local getaway for athletes of all types and ages in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Recovery is a key part of staying consistent throughout the season," said Josh Butler, Dallas Cowboys. "Having access to WorldSprings allows us to take care of our bodies and stay prepared for everything the schedule requires."

Some current and former players have chosen WorldSprings as a destination for relaxation and recovery in their own time. Josh Butler, Marist Liufau, Zion Childress, Justin Barron, and Sam Williams, as well as DCC Kleine and Kayla have experienced WorldSprings during this offseason.

While everyone's idea of relaxing does not look the same, WorldSprings is confident that they have something to offer for everyone. WorldSprings' four globally inspired regions vary in hot springs temperature, regional inspiration, and mineral balance to meet guests' physical and mental health needs. Each region specializes in wellness benefits such as providing skin hydration, muscle recovery, stress relief and increased circulation, in addition to spa services such as massages, facials, and LED red light therapy.

"We are thrilled to welcome WorldSprings to the Cowboys family," said Jacob Stone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Sales and Marketing for the Dallas Cowboys. "As a first-of-its-kind outdoor wellness and recovery destination, WorldSprings aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation. We're excited to partner with a brand that is redefining how recovery supports performance."

As WorldSprings Dallas nears its two-year anniversary, it has welcomed thousands of visitors and continues to expand its services to meet growing demand for accessible, premium wellness experiences. In addition to its internationally inspired mineral pools, it now offers guided contrast therapy circuits and sauna stretch classes—designed to help guests move intentionally, recover more effectively, and incorporate wellness into their daily routines.

To kick off the partnership, WorldSprings attended the 2026 Cowboys Draft Party at the Ford Center within The Star in Frisco, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. WorldSprings joined fans, former players, the DCC cheerleaders, and Rowdy the mascot to celebrate the acquisition of the newest members of the team. While there, guests were invited to unwind at the WorldSprings Wellness Bar, featuring branded robes, take-home items, and exclusive soak discounts for their next visit.

In the months ahead, WorldSprings Dallas will introduce new programming including custom recovery circuits, curated menu offerings, and additional experiences designed to bring professional-level wellness to everyday guests. The initiative will give visitors the opportunity to recover like a Cowboy—building consistent, effective recovery into their own routines.

To learn more about WorldSprings Dallas, visit worldsprings.com

About WorldSprings

WorldSprings is the nation's premier outdoor wellness destination. Designed for relaxation, rejuvenation, recovery, and holistic well-being, each WorldSprings location has as many as 32 total bodies of water inspired by famous geothermal locations such as Iceland's Blue Lagoon and the Dead Sea. With temperatures ranging from 55°F to 108°F, guests may experience an array of therapeutic benefits tailored to their wellness needs. WorldSprings' soak experience is complemented by saunas, cold plunges, and freshwater pools. Currently open in Dallas, TX , as WorldSprings; La Verkin, UT, as Zion Canyon Hot Springs; and Glenwood Springs, CO, as Iron Mountain Hot Springs, WorldSprings is strategically expanding its footprint across the U.S.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE WorldSprings