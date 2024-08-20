Iron Mountain Leverages MongoDB to Provide Customers with Customizable Digital Experiences to Manage Physical and Digital Information

Leader in information management services uses MongoDB Atlas and MongoDB Atlas Vector Search for intelligent document processing, workflow automation, and information governance capabilities on a unified platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at its MongoDB.local Austin developer conference announced that Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, is using MongoDB as the data platform for their new Iron Mountain InSight® Digital Experience Platform (DXP) . Built on MongoDB Atlas, InSight DXP is now available for customers seeking a unified, customizable platform to access, manage, govern, and monetize physical and digital information. The platform's AI-powered self-service tools automate manual processes, enable audit-ready compliance, make data more quickly accessible, and get your data AI-ready.

Many organizations today—including those in regulated industries—are still reliant upon paper documents as part of their organizational processes. Physical assets are often unsorted, commingled, and stored for too long. On the other hand, digital data often has little or no indexing, making it challenging for organizations to find the information they need when they need it. In addition, disparate and legacy systems can obscure the ability to drive data-driven insights, complicate compliance reporting, and require employees to spend valuable time and resources locating the information they require.

InSight DXP transforms the information management experience by quickly turning physical and digital unstructured information into structured, actionable data. Supported by MongoDB Atlas's fully managed suite of database and data services, InSight DXP offers pre-built, customizable solutions ranging from industry-specific, such as banking solutions like Digital Auto Lending and healthcare solutions like Health Information Exchange, to cross-industry solutions, such as Digital Human Resources and Invoice Processing. By leveraging MongoDB's flexible document model and scalable architecture, InSight DXP can seamlessly handle the diverse and complex structures of both physical and digital information across varying industries and verticals. This allows for rapid ingestion and processing of various data types, including text, images, and metadata.

"Our customers needed to gain control and visibility over their digital and physical assets and applications. When we embarked on the journey to develop a digital experience platform, we chose to include MongoDB Atlas, to take advantage of their scalability and reliability," said Adam Williams, Vice President of Global Platforms at Iron Mountain. "With InSight DXP, our customers can extract, classify, and enrich their information at scale with speed and accuracy to ultimately drive better internal and external customer experiences."

MongoDB Atlas supports multi-region clusters across 118+ global regions, ensuring high availability and disaster recovery while maintaining data locality and regulatory compliance. This extensive coverage allows multinational corporations to provide consistent and reliable user experiences worldwide, reducing latency and enhancing business continuity. MongoDB Atlas also offers strong security defaults that enable customers to protect their workloads with minimal work required. These include authentication, authorization, auditing, and advanced security capabilities like end-to-end encryption.

With the support of MongoDB Atlas and MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, Iron Mountain developed InSight DXP as a modular, AI-driven, low-code software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that intakes and processes unstructured content, such as physical documents. Once uploaded, digitized documents integrate with key business processes and systems via pre-built connectors or application programming interfaces (APIs). This enables users to quickly design, build, and publish solutions with comprehensive physical and digital content management, intelligent document processing, workflow automation, and information governance capabilities. In addition to making it quick and simple to access information, InSight DXP includes process transparency and insightful dashboards, as well as customizable workflows and reporting to serve unique customer needs.

"Businesses undergoing digital transformation typically find themselves in a delicate position where they need to move quickly, but need to do so in a predictable, cost-effective, and secure manner. This is especially true for companies in regulated industries that have to adhere to strict compliance requirements," said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer at MongoDB. "MongoDB is proud to work closely with Iron Mountain, providing them with the security and flexibility they need to help their customers take advantage of generative AI technology to modernize their businesses."

Learn more about Iron Mountain Insight DXP and how MongoDB can help you develop gen AI solutions for your business.

About MongoDB Atlas

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building modern applications with a highly flexible, performant, and globally distributed operational database at its core. By providing an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment, MongoDB Atlas enables development teams to quickly build with the security, performance, and scale modern applications require. Millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers across industries—including Cisco, GE Healthcare, Intuit, Toyota Financial Services, and Verizon—rely on MongoDB Atlas every day to innovate more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively for virtually every use case across the enterprise. To get started with MongoDB Atlas, visit mongodb.com/atlas .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

