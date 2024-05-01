Iron Mountain Refrigeration Launches Firehouse Cook Challenge

Contest honors local heroes who love to cook for their fire station

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Refrigeration, a national distributor of commercial refrigeration equipment based in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., invites Wisconsin firefighters to enter Iron Mountain's Firehouse Cook Challenge – a culinary-style competition that will spotlight firefighters from around the state who love to cook for their stations.

Beginning May 1, Wisconsin firefighter chefs can enter online at https://ironmountainrefrigeration.com/firehouse-cook-challenge/ by submitting a short application and uploading a photo of their recipe. The site has rules and contest details. The entry deadline is June 14.

Three finalists will be selected to face off head-to-head in a cook-off competition on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 8, at The Polish Center of Wisconsin in Franklin, Wisconsin. Entrants will be evaluated based on taste, originality, visual appeal and inspiration behind the recipe.

Winners will take home the following:

First Place: Equipment valued at $5,000 , split between winning firefighter and fire station.

, split between winning firefighter and fire station. Second Place: Equipment valued at $2,500 , split between winning firefighter and fire station.

, split between winning firefighter and fire station. Third Place: Equipment valued at $1,000 to the winning firefighter.

Judges for the contest include:

Chef Jack Birren, culinary instructor at Waukesha County Technical College

Bill Chase of Hometown Meats Deli & Catering based in Kenosha

of based in Kayla Cacciotti, owner of Chef Kayla Marie LLC Catering based in Mount Pleasant

based in Mount Pleasant Noe Fuentes, Milwaukee -based firefighter and culinary enthusiast

Kevin Fielder, President of Olive and Oak Events, will emcee the event as well as produce the finalist event.

Trevor Crivello, Iron Mountain Refrigeration's founder and local firefighter, is excited for the Firehouse Cook Challenge to honor firefighter culinary enthusiasts who go the extra mile in cooking at their station.

"Firefighters play an integral role in Wisconsin communities, and we strive to provide them with the necessary equipment so that they don't have to worry about their next meal or the quality of the food at the station," says Crivello. "They deserve recognition for all they do for their communities and each other."

To enter the Firehouse Cook Challenge, head to the Iron Mountain Refrigeration website.

About Iron Mountain Refrigeration

Iron Mountain Refrigeration & Equipment is a business in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, that supplies commercial or industrial refrigeration products such as beverage coolers, commercial refrigerators, back bar coolers, display coolers and freezers to restaurants, bars, convenience stores, floral shops and more. They provide free shipping nationwide and free local delivery to southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.

SOURCE Iron Mountain Refrigeration