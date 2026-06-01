Iron Oak Energy Solutions Announces Acquisition of Signal Peak

HOUSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Oak Energy Solutions LLC ("Iron Oak Energy" or "the Company") today announced the acquisition of all of the operating assets of Signal Peak Silica LLC ("Signal Peak"). This represents Iron Oak's fourth acquisition since the Company's formation through the Covia Energy and Black Mountain Sand merger in November 2024. The Signal Peak acquisition increases Iron Oak's exposure to the Anadarko and Eagle Ford basins, both of which stand to benefit from robust drilling and completion activity to support growing natural gas demand to power data centers and for LNG exports. On a combined basis, Iron Oak sells nearly 40 million tons per year of high-quality proppant to oil and gas producers from 15 active mining facilities.

Through the Signal Peak acquisition, Iron Oak adds two leading plants in the Eagle Ford shale and now operates five complementary plants within the basin. The combined network further supports the Company's ability to deliver reliable in-basin supply, backed by an integrated distribution network and increased operational flexibility. The acquisition also results in Iron Oak becoming a leading in-basin supplier to producers throughout the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. Signal Peak's Oakwood and Dover facilities are advantageously positioned to serve the most active producers in the area.

"This acquisition solidifies our position as the leading multi-basin proppant supplier across North America," said Michael Segura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Oak Energy. "Signal Peak brings high-quality assets and strong operational capabilities that establish a meaningful position in the Mid-Con and deepen our leadership in the Eagle Ford. This acquisition broadens our reach and further enhances our ability to better serve customers through the greater deliverability and reliability inherent in operating multiple facilities across key basins at a meaningful scale."

"We are confident this acquisition creates a stronger, more strategically positioned organization," said Jackson Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Signal Peak. "I am very proud of what the Signal Peak team has accomplished in building out leading positions in both the Eagle Ford and Mid-Con. I want to thank all of our employees for their commitment and dedication, as well as our partners at Orchard Global for their steadfast support."

Concurrently with the closing of the Signal Peak acquisition, Iron Oak entered into an amended term loan facility with GoldenTree Asset Management, Silver Point Capital, and other lenders.

Jefferies LLC acted as Sole Placement Agent for the term loan facility, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Iron Oak Energy for the acquisition and financing.

About Iron Oak Energy

Iron Oak Energy is a leading diversified proppant provider in North America with fifteen active production facilities and the capability to supply every major shale basin across North America. The Company provides in-basin sand to operators from strategically positioned facilities in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Mid-Continent region. The Company also supplies premium northern white sand to operators primarily in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, and DJ Basin through an expansive terminal distribution network. The Company is privately held and is backed by Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P., Golden Gate Capital, NGP, High Roller Group, and HPS Investment Partners. Iron Oak Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.ironoakenergy.com.

About Signal Peak

Signal Peak is a leading manufacturer and reseller of high-quality local proppant, operating production facilities in Carrizo Springs and Poteet, TX, as well as in Dover and Oakwood, OK. The Signal Peak team serves the Eagle Ford, Mid-Con, and Permian basins by providing redundant and customized sand solutions.

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SOURCE Iron Oak Energy Solutions