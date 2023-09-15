Iron Ore Market size to increase by USD 51 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iron ore market size is expected to grow by USD 51 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.93%. The increase in consumption of high-strength iron ore and steel is notably driving the iron ore market. However, factor such as the high capital investment market may impede market growth. Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the iron ore market including Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas Iron Pty Ltd., BCI Minerals Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Hanking Holdings Ltd., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Ferrexpo Plc, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., GFG Alliance, KIOCL Ltd., Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Metinvest BV, Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd., Mount Gibson Iron Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., and Vale SA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Rio Tinto Ltd.- The company offers iron ore in the form of fines and lump. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the full report Now for detailed company information.

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • Fines
  • Pellets
  • Lump
  • HBI/DRI

Source

  • Surface mining
  • Underground mining

Geography

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • North America
  • Middle East and Africa

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers – The increase in usage of durable iron ore and steel is a key factor driving the market growth.

Market Trends – China's and India's economic growth is boosting the demand for stainless steel which is a major trend shaping the market growth.

Market Challenges – Rising preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be a major driver of global iron ore market growth, contributing around 84% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to increased demand for iron ore in APAC, driven by industrialization, infrastructure projects, and rising steel needs in countries like Indonesia, South Korea, and India. Government has taken steps to increase the steel production further to support this demand, especially in India, which is becoming a significant global player in crude steel manufacturing.

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist iron ore market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the iron ore market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the iron ore market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of iron ore market companies

Iron Ore Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.73

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 84%

Key countries

China, Japan, India, Russia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas Iron Pty Ltd., BCI Minerals Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Hanking Holdings Ltd., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Ferrexpo Plc, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., GFG Alliance, KIOCL Ltd., Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Metinvest BV, Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd., Mount Gibson Iron Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., and Vale SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Geography
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.