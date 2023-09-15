Iron Ore Market size to increase by USD 51 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iron ore market size is expected to grow by USD 51 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.93%. The increase in consumption of high-strength iron ore and steel is notably driving the iron ore market. However, factor such as the high capital investment market may impede market growth. Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the iron ore market including Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas Iron Pty Ltd., BCI Minerals Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Hanking Holdings Ltd., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Ferrexpo Plc, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., GFG Alliance, KIOCL Ltd., Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Metinvest BV, Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd., Mount Gibson Iron Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., and Vale SA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iron Ore Market 2023-2027

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Rio Tinto Ltd.- The company offers iron ore in the form of fines and lump.

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Fines

Pellets

Lump

HBI/DRI

Source

Surface mining

Underground mining

Geography

APAC

Europe

South America

North America

Middle East and Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers – The increase in usage of durable iron ore and steel is a key factor driving the market growth.

Market Trends – China's and India's economic growth is boosting the demand for stainless steel which is a major trend shaping the market growth.

Market Challenges – Rising preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications is a major challenge hindering market growth.

To get more details on the market drivers, trends and challenges, download the free sample report now

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be a major driver of global iron ore market growth, contributing around 84% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to increased demand for iron ore in APAC, driven by industrialization, infrastructure projects, and rising steel needs in countries like Indonesia, South Korea, and India. Government has taken steps to increase the steel production further to support this demand, especially in India, which is becoming a significant global player in crude steel manufacturing.

Iron Ore Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist iron ore market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the iron ore market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the iron ore market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of iron ore market companies

Iron Ore Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.73 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries China, Japan, India, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas Iron Pty Ltd., BCI Minerals Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Hanking Holdings Ltd., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Ferrexpo Plc, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., GFG Alliance, KIOCL Ltd., Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Metinvest BV, Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd., Mount Gibson Iron Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., and Vale SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio